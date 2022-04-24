Business news in brief

Library opens entrepreneurial program

Fayetteville Public Library is accepting applications for the third cohort of the From Maker to Market entrepreneurship program. The 12-week program will run from June through September and is open to entrepreneurs with a viable product idea, such as jewelry, an app or custom prototype.

The goal of the program is to show entrepreneurs how to build their own product prototypes and to develop micromanufacturing runs of their products with the resources available at the library's Center for Innovation. The program is funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Online applications are open until May 9 at faylib.org/maker.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.