Lincoln, Prairie Grove farmers markets now open

LINCOLN -- It was Deanna O'Brien's idea to host a new farmers market in Lincoln, and she's especially excited that one of the vendors will have apple products from a local apple orchard.

Both Lincoln Farmers Market and Prairie Grove Farmers Market opened Saturday for area residents and visitors to western Washington County.

Prairie Grove's market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove and is being held from 8 a.m. to noon on Buchanan Street, between the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum and the former children's library.

Lincoln Farmers Market, sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, is open from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays behind the Appletown building on Pridemore Drive.

O'Brien said that as far as she knows, this is Lincoln's first farmers market. She decided to host one because so many people have talked about a market over the years but it had not happened.

Her main goal, she said, was to have an apple provider, and the new owner of what was once Starr Orchard has agreed to participate.

To participate, vendors pay a $5 setup fee each time.

Items provided by vendors include certified beef, fresh eggs, homemade jewelry, pottery, starter plants, woodworking, homemade soaps, art, pork rinds, kettle corn and baked goods.

"I think it's good for Lincoln," O'Brien said. "It will bring in more people and bring in more businesses."

O'Brien said the Lincoln area has many talented people and this provides a place for them to set up as vendors, instead of having to go elsewhere.

She said the market is being held in the afternoon so it doesn't conflict with Prairie Grove Farmers Market and the farmers market in Westville, Okla.

Rick Ault, director of Main Street Prairie Grove, coordinates the Prairie Grove Farmers Market. He said he's excited about changes this year that include a new performance stage for live music, compliments of Main Street Prairie Grove and a grant from Main Street Arkansas. Ault said the market will have live music every Saturday.

City employees have cleared some of the area and taken out a couple of trees to make Mock Park more accessible, which in turn helps the market, Ault said. The city also plans to pave part of the area and add more parking.

Prairie Grove's market is unique, Ault said, because it does not have a fee. Vendors register the first day they show up. Last year, the market had 15 to 30 vendors. Time will tell, he said, how many participate this year.

Both Lincoln and Prairie Grove farmers markets are focused on "makers and growers" -- reselling is not permitted.

O'Brien said she patterned Lincoln's market after Prairie Grove, adding that Ault helped her a lot in organizing Lincoln's market.

One difference is that Prairie Grove vendors cannot sell meat products at this time. Vendors have to comply with regulations for cottage foods, as defined by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Lincoln's market will have electrical access, which allows vendors to sell meat products. O'Brien said she also plans to provide a refrigerator on the back porch of Appletown for vendors who want to sell fresh eggs.