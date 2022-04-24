LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Basketball courts set to return to Kanis Park | Farmers’ market begins May 7 | Solar ribbon-cutting postponed





$1.5M to improve

Kanis Park OK'd

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday authorized spending up to roughly $1.5 million on improvements to Kanis Park, including the construction of basketball courts that were removed because of an Interstate 630 widening project in 2018.

The resolution approved Tuesday authorizes the city manager to enter into a contract with BMD Builders to complete the work. Funding will come from short-term financing, among other sources, according to board documents.

Additional improvements are expected to connect Kanis Park to other city parks via the future Tri-Creek Greenway as well as mitigate a low-water entrance bridge.

"These historic courts are woven into the fabric of the neighborhood and really the entire city," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement issued Wednesday. "Rebuilding them has always been part of the plan, so I'm grateful to the Board for approving the necessary funding resolution so that the City can contract to get them rebuilt."

The contract work is expected to be completed this summer, according to a city news release.

Farmers Market

to return May 7

The Little Rock Farmers Market is set to return May 7, according to a news release.

Vendors can be found in the River Market's outdoor pavilions on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 3, and Ottenheimer Market Hall will be open during the same hours.

More information is available at rivermarket.info/farmers-market.

Ceremony put off

for solar array

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a solar array that will provide power to Central Arkansas Water under an agreement with Scenic Hill Solar has been postponed after it was originally set for April 20.

In a statement, Central Arkansas Water spokesman Douglas Shackelford said a new date will be set in the coming weeks.

Officials held a groundbreaking at the planned solar site in Cabot approximately one year ago.



