Local notes: OLLI offers learning opportunities

BGO

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' annual plant sale will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 20 for members only and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 for the general public. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is located at 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

There is no admission fee, but participants are encouraged to bring cash or checks to make purchases and boxes to carry purchases back to their vehicles.

Information: bgozarks.org.

Watershed

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is partnering with city of Fayetteville Parks and Rec and seeking volunteers to help remove invasive vegetation like Amur Honeysuckle and Chinese Privet from Mount Sequoyah Woods from 3 to 5 p.m. May 6.

Volunteers will be taught how to identify these highly invasive plant species, as well as removal methods, and tips on how to replace them with native species. This event will help improve Mount Sequoyah Woods, a 97-acre open greenspace in south Fayetteville.

Check-in for this event will be the Mount Sequoyah Woods trailhead, located at 5 S. Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville. The Alliance will provide gloves, tools, snacks, and water for workers. Long-sleeve shirts, pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

Information: (479) 750-8007, email info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or beaverwatershedalliance.org.

PAAC

The city of Bentonville Public Art Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for permanent artwork to be installed adjacent to the state's first regulation-size cricket pitch. The objective of the installment is to enrich and energize this public space with an original work that becomes a landmark and physical recognition of the establishment of cricket in the area.

The new, 25-acre Creekside Park is currently being built and is adjacent to an elementary school, a Hindu temple and two apartment complexes. Little Osage Creek runs through the park.

Deadline for proposals is midnight July 6.

Information: (479) 271-3122, bentonvillear.com or skerr@bentonvillear.com.

FPL

Fayetteville Public Library is now accepting applications for the third cohort of the From Maker to Market entrepreneurship program. The 12-week program will run from June through September. Online applications are open until May 9 at faylib.org/maker.

The From Maker to Market program is open to entrepreneurs with a viable product idea, such as jewelry, an app or custom prototype that uses Fayetteville Public Library's Center for Innovation tools and equipment. The goal of the program is to show entrepreneurs how to build their own product prototypes, and to develop micromanufacturing runs of their products with the resources available at the Center for Innovation.

All participants are asked to participate for the full 12-week period. Applications and accompanying materials are due by May 9.

Information: faylib.org/maker or email centerforinnovation@faylib.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "Silver Linings," a writing workshop instructed by Debra Kirschner. This workshop is open to older writers of all levels. It's especially appropriate for seniors who want to share fun and positive stories about themselves. Participants will learn to use their life experiences as inspiration for memoir-style essays, fictional narratives or a hybrid of both.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The workshop fee is $40 per person. All proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund. Participants should bring their preferred writing medium and a sense of humor. This is sure to be an entertaining, inspiring and informative class.

Participants must be fully vaccinated for covid-19.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced these upcoming classes:

• April 25: The Geology of I-49. Join geology professor Chris Moyer to explore the natural features (hills, valleys, rock bluffs, rivers) visible along I-49 from Bella Vista south into the Boston Mountains. 10 a.m. to noon, Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Fayetteville Trails. Fayetteville's Trails Coordinator, Mike Mihalevich, offers an overview of the trails system: funding, design, construction, future trails. Class concludes with a walking tour of the Clabber Creek Trail, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Grand Village and Clabber Creek Trail, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• April 26 and May 3: The Plight of Big Cats in Captivity. More tigers are in captivity in the U.S than in the world. What happens when that cute kitty grows into a 700 pound tiger? In Session II, visit Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to witness rescued animals in a safe environment. April 26, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Drake Field; May 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Turpentine Creek. $35 member commuter rate, $55 member ride OLLI van, $50 nonmember commuter rate, $70 nonmember transportation rate.

• April 27: The Conversations. Learn how to have "that conversation" about your final wishes. 1 to 3 p.m. OLLI Office. $19 for all.

• April 29 and May 6: Native Plant Ecology. Environmental scientist Eric Fuselier explains the ecological relationships between native plants and other elements of the ecosystems such as birds and insects. 10 a.m. to noon. Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony honoring this year as "The Year of Our Youth" at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 1000 S. Lt. Col. LeRoy Pond Ave. in Fayetteville.

There will be music by the Singing Men of Arkansas and the Ozark Highlanders Pipe Band. Keynote speakers include Gold Star Son Landon Burgess and VFW Voice of Democracy winner Zach Gardner.

Lunch will be at the American Legion Post 27 in Fayetteville following the ceremony.

Information: jannielayne1206@gmail.com.

Free breast exams

The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support home, 488 E. Longview St. in Fayetteville, will offer free clinical breast exams during a breast health clinic from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 26.

The clinical breast examinations are offered at no cost and will be performed by physicians from Washington Regional HerHealth Clinic. Appointments are required, and space is limited.

Referrals for additional follow-up mammography and imaging services as well as financial assistance will be available for those who qualify through the Cancer Support Home's No Excuses program and other financial assistance programs.

Information: (479) 404-2162 or email bblackmon@wregional.com.