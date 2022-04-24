Man face charges

after chase, crash

North Little Rock police arrested a man early Saturday who reportedly pulled a gun on a woman after she refused to have sex with him, then led police on a vehicle chase that ended in a crash at the Camp Robinson National Guard base, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived at a residence on North Street and met a woman who called 911, saying she met Luis Perez, 23, of Little Rock at a club and let him follow her home.

When they arrived, the woman said, Perez told her he wanted to have sex and held a gun to her head when she told him no. She was reportedly able to wrestle the gun away and flee before Perez left in a white Nissan Xterra.

While the woman was speaking with police, Perez returned in the Xterra, prompting her to yell "that's him!"

Officers pursued Perez along MacArthur Drive at high speeds, with Perez reportedly swerving into opposite lanes before illegally entering Camp Robinson , bypassing the guard post by using the exit lane.

Perez crashed while continuing to evade police on the base at high speeds, the report states, and he was arrested at 5:36 p.m.

Perez faces two felony charges -- aggravated assault and fleeing -- and three misdemeanor charges -- driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and criminal trespassing.