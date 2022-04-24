Money is needed to lower gas prices

The world's energy picture is changing almost daily, and everyone seems to have a solution for the high price of natural gas and gasoline. Drilling for new oil is the solution, our senior U.S. senator said. He didn't exactly say "Drill Baby, Drill," but that's what he meant. Actually, that comment was made famous by Sarah Palin in the 2008 VP debate.

The so-called solution is decades old, but as Senator Bozeman said, drilling would solve our energy shortage--oil, to be exact--and if we would drill, drill, drill, everything would be okay.

There's just one little problem with our senator's observation: Money, honey! It seems he has forgotten a critical part in the Drill Baby, Drill solution: It takes one hell of a lot of money.

I can hear you now: "With gasoline at nearly $5 a gallon, you should be rolling in cash." Wrong! I don't own any gasoline stations, and the vast numbers of oil and gas companies that drill new wells don't either. The major integrated companies do, but the thousands of smaller companies don't, and guess what? Most of the drilling is by smaller independent companies, and these are the ones who drill the majority of new wells in our country.

Thousands of these small operators went bankrupt. They aren't in the drilling business any more. When covid-19 reduced oil and gas demand, and the price of oil cratered several thousand drilling rigs, several hundred thousand oil workers lost their jobs.

I worked as a roustabout and a roughneck during my college days and can vouch for these jobs being well-paying but dirty and tough. If you think several hundred thousand oil field workers are going to line up to go back to work, you need a reality check.

There is a huge demand for workers, and several thousand drilling rigs are idle because they can't find crews. When during the first year of the pandemic the demand for oil plunged, oil futures went below zero, and that caused wholesale bankruptcy by hundreds of small companies.

As the pandemic continued, those companies found themselves scrambling for capital just to keep their doors open. Conventional sources tightened their lending requirements, and many banks suffered huge write-downs on their outstanding oil and gas loans. Many banks called in all oil and gas loans.

As these loans were called in, the companies with outstanding loans were forced to sell their oil and gas properties during the worst possible energy market, and naturally they received a greatly discounted price. While many are still in business, these companies have very little if any drilling capital or bank credit lines. That means they have to raise capital, and a lot of bank capital isn't available because many banks took whopping oil and gas loan write-offs.

Fast forward to 2022, and oil is over $100 per barrel. You would think the drilling deals at the recent trade show in Houston would have investors standing in line to join companies who have partnerships available. Almost all small- to medium-size companies take in partners. These partners buy into a drilling proposal as an investment, pay part of the cost, and the company that has the drilling deal is able to pay overhead and other costs.

We took two proposals to the trade show in February. Two years ago we sold out, and this year I expected to do the same. However, the covid-19 bust was still hanging over the trade show; although we took in several working interest partners, we came away disappointed.

So what's the bottom line? Until more money flows into the drilling and exploration market, we are going to see ever higher prices for fossil fuel products. If we don't, supply will be less and less, and as Putin's War winds down and worldwide trade and travel picks up, prices for natural gas, oil, and coal will increase.

Governments may try to ease the pain by releasing oil from emergency oil reserves, but that's like putting a Band-Aid on an ax wound. Ultimately it will boil down to supply and demand.

In the past, the pricing of crude oil was predictable, and oil would cycle up or down as new oil came on the market. However, this cycle is not typical.

We have never had a runaway upward price that seems to be a result of an over-supply due to a pandemic, and then just as you think it is safe to get in the water again a crocodile--omicron--bites you in the butt, and before you can get out of the water a killer whale roars toward you (Putin), and you don't know whether to fish or cut bait.

All of the above is complicated by the increasing worldwide use of fossil fuels. Currently, it's around 95 million barrels of oil a day. In oil and gas terms that is one giant oil field, which has reserves of over 100 million barrels of oil. Worldwide oil and gas companies would have to find 365 of these giant fields a year just to stay even.

Most experts don't believe we can do this, and what is even more complicated is that some so-called experts believe we have almost reached peak oil, which means we can't increase oil production on a worldwide basis. To complicate matters a little more, when Putin gets enough war to call it quits, worldwide travel takes off again, and economic activity soars, oil demand is expected to reach 100 to 110 million barrels of oil a day.

This old Norphlet boy, who isn't that good at math, is in way over his head. But I've never let the lack of knowledge or understanding keep me from pontificating, so here goes: A looming fossil fuel energy crisis will send prices skyrocketing; only the richest nations will be able to subsidize prices, and $200 oil and $10 gasoline will be commonplace.

That will force conservation, and the world will go into a new economic age, which over the next 25 years will usher out the use of fossil fuel (oil, gas, and coal) and result in a rush to use renewable energy. It will be as dramatic as the past industrial revolution, and our world will never be the same.

As the turn to non-fossil fuels becomes commonplace, global warming, which causes climate change, will slow, and the Earth's atmosphere will slowly began to cool. It may take the next 25 years to accomplish, but for every barrel of oil produced, there is one less barrel in the ground.

Oil is a depleting energy resource, and one day it will be gone. Therefore we must turn to non-depleting energy sources. But we won't turn to non-fossil fuels until we can't stand the pain at the pump. The only question is when.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.