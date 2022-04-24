• Janelle Monae's gender-identity journey is continuing, with the performer coming out publicly last week as nonbinary. On Facebook's "Red Table Talk," the singer declared it a spiritual thing, saying, "I'm nonbinary, so I just don't see myself as a woman ... solely. I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she. And if I am from God, I am everything." Monae wrote the book "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer," which dropped Tuesday, to further explore themes introduced on "Dirty Computer," an album released after the artist identified as pansexual. The book is a five-story science-fiction collection that addresses queer themes, and each story is co-written with a different collaborating author. "We wanted that to be clear we were celebrating queerness, celebrating being trans and nonbinary," the "Hidden Figures" star told the Los Angeles Times. Still, Monae is holding firm on one personal stance. "I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. ... But I just see everything that I am beyond the binary. When I see people, I see your energy first," Monae said on "Red Table Talk."

• Authorities on Thursday were investigating an incident in which boxing champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a JetBlue plane bound for Florida. "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press. Prior to the physical altercation, the man is seen on the video standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking while the former boxer sits quietly. San Francisco police responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the "physical altercation" on a plane at the airport's domestic terminal, officials said. "Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation," authorities said in a statement Thursday. Both were released pending further investigation, the statement said. San Francisco police said the video has been shared with the San Mateo County sheriff's office, which has jurisdiction over the airport. Sheriff's officials said that "we are not releasing information on the incident because it is an active investigation." JetBlue didn't immediately respond to an email seeking additional details.