100 years ago

April 24, 1922

TEXARKANA -- The first woman ever to enter the political arena for an important elective office in Texarkana or in this immediate section is Miss Lois Dale, who has formally announced her candidacy for state senator for the Senatorial district composed of Miller, Lafayette and Columbia counties. ... She is a graduate of Tulane University and is a practicing lawyer. So far as known she is the only woman ever licensed to the bar in southwest Arkansas.

50 years ago

April 24, 1972

EL DORADO -- Jack G. Coleman, a Democratic candidate for Fourth District congressman, said Sunday he would urge state leaders to work for the ratification of the equal rights amendment for women. "You are providing an active voice in business, political and civic affairs and are helping to mold our opinions of the '70s," Coleman told the Business Professional Women's Club of Arkansas. ... He said 11 states had ratified the proposed amendment.

25 years ago

April 24, 1997

• The Little Rock School District has teamed with a custodial company to green and brighten Central High in preparation for anniversary celebrations next fall. Richard W. Williams, president of ServiceMaster Education Management Services, presented a $10,000 check Wednesday to beautify the campus of the historic flagship school. The Little Rock district will provide a matching $10,000. ... In making the contribution, Williams noted that the school this year will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its construction and the 40th anniversary of racial integration at the school, an event that attracted international attention in 1957. ... Principal Rudolph Howard said he will meet with district officials, as well as parents, faculty and students to prioritize landscape needs at the school.

10 years ago

April 24, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bathed in sunlight as they step outside the student union at the University of Arkansas, a half-dozen young adults are heading to an afternoon class, backpacks strapped to their shoulders. ... They are enrolled in a program called Launch, a partnership between the university and Life Styles Inc., a Fayetteville nonprofit organization that serves adults with disabilities in Benton and Washington counties. A division of Life Styles' College for Living, Launch is designed for adults ages 18 to 25 with intellectual or developmental disabilities who are looking for a collegiate experience. Launch participants spend 20 hours a week on campus in classes that cover a variety of topics -- some academic, such as math, reading and writing, and others that focus on skills for independent living, such as budgeting, career choices and social interaction. ... In addition, participants are paired with university student mentors who volunteer to spend at least two hours a week with each Launch participant.