Police: Fort Smith officer suffers injuries when dragged by car

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith police officer was injured Sunday morning when she was dragged by a vehicle, according to a Police Department press release.

Police said a man ignored barricades and drove a black Volkswagen through the scene of a hit-and-run investigation around 4 a.m. Sunday at 5000 Kelley Highway.

Officers said they stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who they reported was noticeably impaired. After being asked to turn off the engine, the driver sped away, dragging officer Ashley Breedlove, according to the release. The officer suffered injuries to her hand and hip.

The Police Department's latest Twitter post states the department has identified a suspect and will be providing more information shortly.