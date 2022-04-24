Razorbacks fall 11-10 to Aggies in series finale

Texas A&M held off a big comeback bid by Arkansas on Sunday, and the Aggies defeated the third-ranked Razorbacks 11-10 to win the series at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas, which trailed by as many as eight runs, scored five runs with no outs in the eighth inning to pull within 11-10. But the top of the Razorbacks’ lineup came up empty with two runners in scoring position and no outs in the inning.

Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch struck out Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens looking in sacrifice fly opportunities, and Cayden Wallace struck out chasing a pitch in the dirt to end the inning.

Palisch retired Michael Turner, Robert Moore and Chris Lanzilli in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the series. He threw six scoreless innings over two outings against the Razorbacks.

Texas A&M (25-14, 10-8 SEC) won its second consecutive series against a ranked team. The Aggies won two of three games at No. 10 Georgia last week. Texas A&M also defeated No. 25 Dallas Baptist during the midweek and is 5-2 against ranked teams in the last 11 days.

Arkansas (31-9, 12-6) dropped its second consecutive road series. The Razorbacks had a three-game lead atop the division shrink to one game over Auburn, which swept South Carolina this weekend.

Texas A&M scored five runs in the first inning against Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins, who recorded only one out before he was replaced by reliever Kole Ramage.

Wiggins walked the Aggies’ first two batters and allowed a two-run double to Jack Moss. Following another walk, Austin Bost hit a three-run home run against Wiggins to give Texas A&M a 5-0 lead.

The Aggies scored at least one run in their first five innings at the plate. Texas A&M led 9-1 before Jalen Battles’ two-run home run in the top of the fifth pulled the Razorbacks within 9-3.

Arkansas added two runs in the sixth inning after Wallace and Turner led off with back-to-back singles. They scored on Moore’s RBI groundout and Peyton Stovall’s two-out double to cut the Aggies’ lead to 10-5.

Texas A&M went ahead 11-5 in the seventh when Dylan Rock led off with a home run against Heston Tole. It turned out to be the game's most important run.

Wallace sparked the Razorbacks’ five-run eighth with a leadoff home run. Turner, Lanzilli and Stovall all singled, and Moore was hit by a pitch and Battles walked before an out was recorded.

Lanzilli and Stovall had RBI hits in the inning, and Battles’ five-pitch walk sent Texas A&M to the bullpen for Palisch, who pitched four scoreless innings during the Aggies’ 2-1 win Friday.

Pinch hitter Dylan Leach doubled in the first at-bat against Palisch to score two runs and cut Arkansas’ deficit to 11-10.

That brought Webb to the plate with Battles at third base and pinch runner Jace Bohrofen at second. Webb struck out looking at a 2-2 pitch at the knees for the first out, and Palisch struck out Slavens looking at a 1-2 fastball away.

Wallace fouled off four consecutive fastballs away before Palisch struck him out swinging at a low breaking pitch.

Texas A&M freshman right hander Brad Rudis pitched five innings in his first start to earn the win. Rudis, who had not allowed an earned run in eight SEC innings prior to Sunday, faced the minimum through three innings, but labored in his final two innings before he was replaced with no outs in the sixth.

Rudis allowed 4 runs on 7 hits, and struck out 2 during his 66-pitch outing.

Chris Cortez and Robert Hogan were on the mound for the Razorbacks’ big eighth inning and each were charged with three runs. Cortez pitched two innings and Hogan did not record an out against four batters.

Ramage allowed 1 earned run, 4 hits and 2 walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Zebulon Vermillion allowed two runs in the fourth inning and Elijah Trest gave up an unearned run in the fifth. Tole pitched two innings and Brady Tygart pitched a perfect eighth for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas committed three errors that contributed to two unearned runs. The Aggies out-hit the Razorbacks 15-14.

Moss led Texas A&M with a 4-for-5 performance that included 3 RBI. Two Aggies — Brett Minnich and Bost — had three hits apiece.

Wallace was 3 for 5 and Stovall was 3 for 4 to lead the Razorbacks. Both players had 2 RBI.

Texas A&M stranded 11 base runners. The Aggies were 9 for 26 with runners on base and 6 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Arkansas was 8 for 20 with runners on base and 6 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday against Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.



