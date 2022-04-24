R&B group Maze to perform in PB

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

“For more than four decades, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly has created music that is original, innovative and instantly recognizable,” according to the release.

“After opening on tour for the late Marvin Gaye in the 70s, the group began an incredible journey that has encompassed gold albums including ‘Golden Time Of Day,’ ‘Inspiration,’ ‘Joy and Pain,’ ‘Live In New Orleans,’ ‘We Are One,’ ‘Can’t Stop The Love’ and ‘Live In Los Angeles.’” The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including “While I’m Alone,” “Golden Time Of Day,” “Southern Girl,” “Runnin’ Away,” “Before I Let Go,” “Back In Stride,” “Too Many Games,” “Can’t Get Over You” and “Silky Soul,” according to the release.

Tickets for Maze’s Aug. 13 performance start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com.

Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.



