Real estate transactions

Moon Distributors, Inc.; Hastings Realty Company to Woodland Hills Valley, LLC Pt NE NE 7-1N-13W; Tract 23, Sachs Suburban Trats, $2,000,000.

Rapak Investments, LLC., to Brookswood-Pershing NLR, LLC., L1, Pershing; Ls7-11 B1, Buddenberg, $1,875,000.

Agnes F. Villiger; The Agnes F. Villiger Revocable Trust to Aoraki Capital, Inc.; AR 28 SKL, LLC.; MIH Realty Arkansas 28, LLC., 1552 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. Lots A, 2R, 3R & 4R B135, Park Hill NLR Replat, $1,820,000.

Daniel C. Morrison; Debbie Jo Morrison to Daniel P. Sherbeet; Monica Y. Lo; The PYM Trust, 67 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L32 B92, Chenal Valley, $1,750,000.

Colony CC, LLC., to Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc., Pt SE & Pt NE 34-3N-13W, $1,650,000.

Stevens Commercial Contractors, Inc., to George B. Morledge, IV; Amy Morledge, 111 Hallen Court, Little Rock. L84 B96, Chenal Valley $1,095,000.

JDHQ Land Holding, LLC., to RTK Investments, LLC., Tracts 53 & 54, West Highland, $1,095,000.

Albert Brad Delco; Megan L. Delco to William J. Borror; Christine M. Borror, 1601 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L22 B3, Englewood, $985,000.

FNBAR, LLC., to Half Off Holdings, LLC., L5, Riverfront Industrial Park, $840,000.

City Of North Little Rock to Haybar Properties, LLC., 800 N. Main St., North Little Rock. Ls1-3 & 10-11 B41, Original City Of Argenta; Ls2-4. Faucette's Triangle In Argenta; Pt Blk 50, Original City Of Argenta, $830,000.

Singh Store, Inc., to KZ Properties, LLC., 22311 Ark. 107, Jacksonville. Pt NE SW & Pt NW SE 3-3N-11W, $700,000.

Letitia Jane East; The Letitia Jane East Revocable Trust to Winberry Family Properties, LLC., L70 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $686,000.

Glaze/Adams Enterprises, LLC., to S.K.Y. Properties, LLC., 14301 Highway 107, Sherwood. Ls1-2, Arthur C Bone Commercial, $680,000.

Gena Miller; Matthew Miller to Patrick Manning; Krystin M. Manning, 5919 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L39, Forest Heights Place, $595,000.

David N. Smith; Jessica Smith to Nicholas N. Gowen; Marie S. Gowen, 61 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L5 B38, Chenal Valley, $575,000.

Robert Gray Lemaster; Nancy N. Lemaster to David Boerner, L119R, Prospect Terrace No.2, $550,000.

Teri Cox to Absolute Storage Of Maumelle, LLC., L3, Counts Massie Industrial Park Replat, $500,000.

Justin Andrew Sparkman; Shelby Sparkman to Jessica C. Lyons; Franklin Lyons, 2422 Arkansas Valley Drive, Little Rock. L1 B35, Pleasant Valley, $472,000.

Harris Holding Group, LLC.; Harris Building Group, LLC., to Richard B. Britton; Jenifer I. Britton, 7 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L3 B1, Fletcher Valley, $465,000.

David S. Shepherd; Hunter L. Shepherd And Thelma Faye Shepherd Family Trust to Scott Anthony Wright, 61 Valley Estates Court, Little Rock. L4, Pleasant Valley Estates, $460,000.

Carlos Hernandez; Maria Guadalupe-Martinez to Kendrick J. Daniels; Shatika J. Daniels, 2 Villa Vista Loop, Little Rock. L3, Villa Vista Neighborhood, $450,000.

2340 Hudson Road, LLC., to 6122 Carnegie Properties, LLC., Ls36-37, Northwood Industrial Park, $450,000.

Ryan Francis Harrison; Joanna Kirkman Harrison to John David Pittman; Kristen M. Pittman, 14118 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L254, St Charles, $446,000.

Rebecca E. Price; Rebecca E. Price Revocable Trust to Jack Bryan Oliver; Sheila Spratlin, 4300 Sugar Maple Lane, Little Rock. L551, Longlea VIII-Z; L564R, Longlea Phase VII-ZZ Replat, $445,000.

John David Pittman; Kristen M. Pittman to Rachel Whitney Norris; William Rhen Wilson, 1909 Dorado Beach Drive, Little Rock. L54, Pebble Beach Estates Phase II, $425,000.

Melissa Jo Easdon to Matthew McAlister; Lauren McAlister, 6005 Southwind Drive, North Little Rock. Pt E/2 NW 18-2N-12W, $400,000.

Susan Ann El-Khoury to Halsey Properties, LLC., Unit 1008, River Market Tower HPR, $400,000.

Caleb D. Milam; Kaitlyn A. Milam to Abdel Rahman Al Emam; Batool Khattab, L102, Hillsborough Phase 6, $396,500.

Terry Dallas Hughes; Virginia Kay Hughes to Samuel P. Wenger; Michal Loren Wenger, 10 Shore Point Road, North Little Rock. L10 B48, Lakewood, $395,000.

Horton's Orthotics Lab, Inc., to Shri Ram Associates, LLC L2, Kum And Go #152, Commercial, $370,000.

Jim Im; Helen Im to Jeffrey Cross; Jacqueline Cross, 103 Mergeaux Drive, Maumelle. L758R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $369,900.

Gerald S. Ezell; Nancy A. Graves Ezekk to Scott Saunders; Christina Saunders, 11 Canadian Court, Maumelle. L83, Riverland, $349,000.

John P. Garza, Jr; Jo Ann Garza; John P. Garza And Jo Ann Garza Living Trust to Robert Alan Reynolds; Patricia Reynolds, 167 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle. L78 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $346,300.

William Rhen Wilson; Rachel Whitney Norris to Patrick Neil Osam, Jr., 3223 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock. L237, Foxcroft 4th, $340,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Gloria Smith, 9856 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L34, Millers Glen Phase 6, $332,500.

Kevin Henard; Sandra Henard to Brannon Neal, Pt NW SE 15-4N-11W, $330,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to Weldon W. Fisher; Martha Fisher, 13049 Smarty Jones, Scott. L283, Ashley Downs Phase I, $326,300.

Evan B. Moffic to Jeffrey Yeh; Khe Yeh, 1815 Reservoir Road, Little Rock. L7, Reservoir Townhouse, $324,000.

John C. Dickson; Kimbra J. Miller to Nathan Pruzaniec, 11833 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L36 B3, Walton Heights, $318,000.

Carroll G. Strickland; Walter Keith Strickland; Carroll G. Strickland And Beverly Ann Strickland Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to Perry Fuller; Bethiney Fuller, Pt NE NE 6-3N-15W, $315,000.

Larry Walden, LLC., to Kevin Tanous; Hayley Tanous, 892 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L40, Millers Glen Phase 5, $313,300.

Potter And Pine, Inc., to Christy Ann Low, 700 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L56, Queen Manor, $300,000.

Allen Lee Fitzgerald; Edith Lafonda Fitzgerald to Ying Kha; Rose Vang, L68, Waterside Replat, $300,000.

Joel W. White; Kimberly M. White to Melvin Shirley; Melvin Shirley, Living Trust L6 B5, Country Club Park, $300,000.

Bob Aguiar to GenEnt, LLC., 3165 Rock St., Unit 908, Little Rock. Unit 909, River Market Tower HPR, $295,000.

Chad E. Crabill; Alisha K. Crabill; The Chad E. Crabill And Alisha K. Crabill Living Trust to Rayman Powell; Michele Lee, 13425 Alexander Road, Alexander. Pt NE NW 17-1S-13W, $290,000.

David T. Brickler; Clara Z. Brickler to Terry Dallas Hughes; Virginia Kay Hughes, L20A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $289,000.

James R. Deboth to Phalaenopsis Properties, LLC., 13908 Ridge Point Lane, Roland. L4A B1, Waterview Estates, $286,000.

Thomas James Pangburn to Marti G. Molton; Marti G. Molton Living Trust, L24, Fairway Woods, $285,000.

ECS Homes, LLC., to Michael Benjamin Hairston, 123 Melville Drive, Maumelle. L7 B2, The Village Of New Bedford, $275,000.

Shelby Atkins to James R. Timmer, III; Sharon Timmer, L45A, Hidden Creek, $273,000.

Kendall Darin Green; Melissa Lavender Green to Kelley D Smiley; Lori Ann Smiley, 112 Foxrun Cove, Jacksonville. L399, Foxwood Phase IX, $265,000.

Jason Jones; Emilie Jones to Joshua Harrison, 7908 Beechfield Drive, North Little Rock. L29 B5, Windsor Valley, $265,000.

Nicole Fauber; Jacob Fauber to Brandon Christopher Cranford; Jennifer Cranford, 216 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. Brady Lewis Replat- Pfeifer, $265,000.

Sanjeeva Reedy Onteddu; Sukanthi Kovvuru to Shirin Amirfaiz; Samir David Sulieman, Jr., L68, Valley Falls Estates, $260,000.

Carl Lee Griffith; Wendy Carolyn Griffith (dec'd) to Kyle M. Moore; Stephanie S. Moore, 5072 Austin Lakes Circle, Sherwood. L150R, Austin Lakes, $250,000.

Stafford Investments, LLC., to Richard Wilton Rogers, 605 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B26, Success, $250,000.

Linda Barnette to David Edward Hopkins; Lenna Ellen Hopkins, Pt S/2 SW 8-1N-14W, $248,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L22 B49, Indian Hills, $247,000.

Carolyn S. Camp to Tyler Easterly, 709 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville. L231, Foxwood Phase VI-A, $246,900.

Matthew Allen Nickleson; Rebecca Ann Nickleson to Mark Brasfield, 5105 N. Cedar St, North Little Rock. L19 B6, Pike View, $245,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L74, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $245,000.

Maxwell Lyons Compton to 2410 Pike Ave., LLC., 6208 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village. L296, Cammack Woods, $240,000.

Susanne M. Havel to George A. Promisee; Bonita L. Promisee, 4314 Amy Lane, Jacksonville. L19, Fair Oaks, $237,000.

Kristy L. Stockton; Kristy L. Blakely; Aaron Stockton to Braden Jarnagin; Hannah Foust, 1106 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B124, Park Hill NLR, $234,529.

Lynne J. Drazin; Lynne H. Drazin Revocable Trust to Geoffrey H. Saft; Claudia H. Saft, 48 Springridge Drive, Little Rock. L89 B4, Cherry Creek, $229,100.

Armanda Rawdon to Ronald Lee Preachers; Karen Preachers, 11 Fox Hill Court, Jacksonville. L303, Foxwood Phase VIII, $218,500.

WLK, LLC., to Kimberly Marie Kidwell; Tommie Kidwell; Taylor Pennington Fowler, 7023 Barberry St., North Little Rock. L19 B2, North Valley, $215,000.

Francis G. Harrison; Robert Matthew Harrison; The Francis G. Harrison And Robert Matthew Harrison Revocable Trust to Ashley Cypret; Robert L. Trezvant, III., 38 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock. L55, Woodridge Estates, $215,000.

Scarlett Denise Stone to Amari Poole, 6605 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock. L31 B23, Indian Hills, $214,900.

Lorraine Maxwell; Lorraine A. Owens; Fred M. Knight And Bettybel Sneed Knight Living Trust to Matthew Clayton Hunt; Erin Lea Hunt, Pt E/2 NE & Pt NE SE 19-4N-10W, $211,190.

Gene Davis to Ed Hudson, Pt SE NW 28-4N-11Q, $210,000.

Sunlight Management Services, LLC., to Kadesha O. Caradine, 7025 Mabelvale Pike, Little Rock. Ls1-2, Hansford, $210,000.

Ernesto Elfante, Sr.; Arca Elefante to Ernesto T. Elefante, Jr., 1405 Sheridan Drive, Jacksonville. L41, Crooked Creek, $205,000.

Crystal Shumaker; Lee Shumaker to Lajuan Butler, 36 Cardinal Valley Drive, Sherwood. L64, Cardinal Valley, $205,000.

Thomas G. Burks; Amy M. Burks to Matthew Dussex; Elizabeth Dussex, 7208 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock. L42 B19, Indian Hills, $205,000.

Sandee Sealy; Jason Jacobs to Zachary S. Black; Julie N. Black, 11819 Shawnee Forest Drive, Little Rock. L54, Pleasant Forest I, $204,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Octavio Alvarez Barron, 60 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L44, Stagecoach Meadows, $203,640.

Adron Woods to Samuel Lee Whale, Jr., 8920 Pea Ridge Circle, Mabelvale. L78, Shiloh, $203,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Eric McCurley; Kaylyn McCurley, 9 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L105 B1, The Parks Phase I, $199,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Debra Ann Salas, 30 Big Ben Drive, Mabelvale. L213 B2, The Parks Phase I, $197,565.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Zachary Diaz; Madison Diaz, 61 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L24, Stagecoach Meadows, $197,425.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Shinice Haynes, 12316 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock. L511, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $196,350.

Curtis G. Morrill; Karen Morrill to Patrick Kelly, 211 Ash St., Little Rock. L8 B6, Glendale, $195,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L1, Yarberry Acres, $195,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L2, Yarberry, $195,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L4, Yarberry Acres, $195,000.

Dixie Rogers to REI Nation, LLC., L394, Pleasantree 1st Replat- Morgan, $190,000.

Amy Michelle Berryman to Aja Poole, 8112 Blue Heron Pkwy., Scott. L3, Blue Heron Estates, $190,000.

Rusty Herman; Deborah N. Herman to Esteban Perez; Rosa A. Quintanilla Perez; Wilmer Y. Galvez, Pt W/2 NE SW 10-2N-11W, $190,000.

Rusty Herman; Deborah N. Herman to Esteban Perez; Rosa A. Quintanilla Perez; Wilmer Y. Galvez, Pt E/2 SW 10-2N-11W $190,000.

Justin Harris; Camille Harris to John Patrick Campbell; Marilyn Campbell, L14 B8, Lakewood, $185,000.

Gila DeMaria Vanegas Mendez to Opportunity Matters Arkansas, 14200 Alexander Road, Alexander. L1, Southern Hills, $185,000.

MCH Development, Inc., to BSFR III Owner I, LLC., 12401 Vision Court, North Little Rock. L337, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $185,000.

Jay B. Patty; Brittney B. Patty to David M. Zurenda; Ann M. Zurenda, L76, Kingspark $185,000.

Thomas L. Martin; The Glenda Shannon Fewell Family Trust to Bison Capital 1, LLC., 11 Millbrook, Little Rock. L381, Colony West 5th, $185,000.

US Bank Trust, NA to US Bank Trust, NA, 202 Turkey Trot Court, Jacksonville. L91, Northlake Phase II, $180,233.

Kenneth F. Brockinton to Ed Hudson, Ls18-22, Lake Farm; Ls24-26, Lake Farm Phase I, $180,000.

Robert D. Garrison to Elizabeth Allgood Vanlandingham; William Tyler Vanlandingham, 14 Ridge Cove, North Little Rock. L14 B16, Indian Hills, $180,000.

Nicholas Properties, LLC., to Christopher Moorehouse, 2304 S. Izard St., Little Rock. L11 B19, Weldon E Wright, $180,000.

Huynh/Nguyen Inter Vivos Revocable Trust; Tam Huynh; Tham Nguyen to Paolo Del Mar Falcon Lopez; Austin Bailey Bergeaux, 2204 Coors Drive, North Little Rock. L7, Smith Heights, $179,000.

Jeremy Clements; Sarah J. Clements to Budi Luckito; Wai Yeung, 1800 Okmulgee Court, North Little Rock. L18 B37, Indian Hills, $176,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L19, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $175,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L10, Devonshire, $168,000.

John L. Mosher, Jr., to Yalanda Cotlage, 8316 Easy St., Sherwood. L10, Stewart Manor, $167,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Chatella Brockman, 2013 Moss St., North Little Rock. L3 B7, Missouri Pacific, $166,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Scott M Kaczmarek, 2521 Vancouver Drive, Little Rock. L268, Meadowlark, $166,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Holdings, LLC., L242, Windamere, $165,000.

William S Butler; Victoria Butler; Victoria Ann Bright to Kimberley K. Garron, 14 Lenox Road, Sherwood. L5 B2, Keys, $163,500.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Yolando D. Grant, 2101 Moss St., North Little Rock. L6 B2, Missouri Pacific, $161,900.

Christopher D. James to Scott K. Sinks; Melody S. Sinks, 9805 Snider Court, Little Rock. L105, Treasure Hill Section 2, $160,000.

John E. McKewen to BMLW Properties, LLC., 7615 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 NE 33-1N-13W, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Lee Boozer; Jennelyn Boozer, 408 West 52nd St., North Little Rock. Pt NE SE 15-2N-12W (aka; L40, Farmere's 3rd Annex), $160,000.

Sarah M. Newman to Haleigh Mosley; Ethan Zrebski, 9 Lee Oaks St., Sherwood. L83, Arbor Oaks Phase I, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Rogue One Properties, LLC., 6201 Boyle Park Road, Little Rock. L47, Broadmoor North, $153,000.

Bank Of America, NA to Arkstone Real Estate Fund, LLC., Tracts 8-9, John D. Shackleford Acres; Lot A B1, Thompson Replat, $150,000.

Richard Chuang to John William Mason, Ls6-7 B1, Spring Grove, $150,000.

Wayne O. Smith to Abigail Lee Altom; Dylan Joshua Norman, 1805 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville. L2, J L $150,000.