Retaining membership in the clean plate club

The technician looks pained as he exits the kitchen and approaches me as I sit nervously in the living room, awaiting his verdict. "It's going to cost around $700 to fix this," he says.

He's referring to my dishwasher. After a mere three years of leisurely use, it stopped working and, according to him, requires a new interface and control board. Cost of repair: $668.74, plus tax. It had a one-year warranty, long expired.

Once I regain my composure, I wonder if it wouldn't be cheaper to buy a new dishwasher. "You're in a gray area," he says; there's little difference. To ease the blow, he tells me that if we decide to do the repair, his company wouldn't charge me for another service call ($85 for the first half hour, $125 an hour after that) and that if I decide to replace the dishwasher with a new one, his company would do it for the cost of labor ($125).

Luckily, he adds, the needed parts are available in Little Rock. "If parts need to be ordered, they can take months to get here," he says, because of supply chain issues.

Replacing the dishwasher involves a cost of at least $800 for the unit, plus all the accessories that are necessary to make it operate. There could be a delivery charge. And a take-away-the-busted-dishwasher charge. Plus an installation charge.

It suddenly seems that the decision to buy this house three years ago--a newly constructed house, with everything brand-new inside and out--was not so smart. No wonder all these amenity-loaded apartments are getting built all around our neighborhood. Call the landlord!

Nevertheless, a decision must be made. Consulting with my husband results in his usual stay-out-of-it reply: Whatever you want to do is fine. Not helpful.

Buying a new dishwasher will result in having another one-year warranty. Getting this dishwasher fixed, although a more linear process than replacing it, will net a mere six-month warranty from the service company.

So I communicate with the chat function of the appliance company that provided the dishwasher. It (he? she?) says the company has the same model as mine (it's still in production) at $850, a higher price than it was in 2018. It also has a couple of possibilites in the Dented and Scratched department that have the same finish (black stainless steel) as mine.

A trip to Dented and Scratched turns out to be futile, as the chat function person/bot operates out of Oklahoma and doesn't have the inside scoop on what's happening here. Turns out that the door on one of the discounted units wouldn't close, so it was returned (I have little faith it will close properly when resold) and the other wasn't black stainless steel, just black (not the same).

A discussion with a store rep added to my distress when he looked puzzled that a decent 3-year-old dishwasher would suddenly break down. "You might have had an electrical surge or something" he said. Then, when told the amount of the repair estimate, he said, "That sounds awfully high." Yeah, I thought so too.

He pokes around on his desktop and suggests I buy a new dishwasher--same model as the old dishwasher--at a slightly discounted price and slightly reduced installation charge. Another model by another manufacturer in black stainless won't look the same as mine, which matches the stove and refrigerator. "They're all different," he says.

Then he mentions that an area of the appliance store that displays lots of dishwashers might be undergoing remodeling soon, and that all the models exhibited could be discounted as well. "I'll know Monday," he said. "Call me."

We left the store, more puzzled than before, and headed home, first getting some ice cream; mid-afternoon is too early for cocktails.

Back at the house, after an hour of wearing out search engines to find a way to reduce the dollars involved, it finally occurs to me: Why is this so complicated?

My family didn't have a dishwasher when I was a kid; my parents eventually got an awkward, noisy, but efficient portable unit that was parked in a tight corner of the kitchen and hooked up to the kitchen sink; with six people in the household, it was a welcome addition as far as dishwashing was concerned.

Few of my residences in Little Rock (mostly aging apartments with few amenities) had one either. And although I've been living in houses with adequately equipped kitchens for a while, using a dishwasher for two people seems excessive; it's usually reserved for the detritus of dinner parties of six or more.

Maybe the solution is this one, offered by a reader whose opinion I trust: "I have never used one and could have. I learned how to be efficient with dishes."

Then, he added, "Good luck."

Elbert's Home Maintenance and Repair, mentioned in my column of April 10 about what to consider when buying historic property, has changed its business name and is now filed with the state as CJE Construction, LLC.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com