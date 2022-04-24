Salonga dips into shows, Disney tunes, and new material for one-night show





Lea Salonga is incorporating most of the aspects of her multifaceted musical career into her one-nighter, 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

From her work on Broadway (which includes her Tony Award-winning performance in "Miss Saigon" and two stints, first as Eponine and later as Fantine, in "Les Miserables"), she has several show tunes on her program.

As a "Disney Legend" — she provided the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the Disney animated film "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan in "Mulan" and "Mulan II" — she'll do some "Disney stuff."

But, she says, "the majority will be brand-new material I have not sung before."

That her audience can experience it de novo, as she is doing — "It's an adventure, acquainting myself with this material," she notes — she's not giving out too many details.

But she did reveal that one of those new numbers will be "For Forever" from the musical "Dear Evan Hansen." Salonga says she chose it for its storytelling aspect, in particular because "within the plot of the show, the story comes out of an untruth."

She'll also offer "one rare thing," a song from the Disney film "Mulan" with a twist: "It was not included in the film."

And you might hear a song from "Les Miz," but don't necessarily expect it to come from either of the characters she played onstage. "There are all of the characters to choose from," she explains.

Nor does she see herself returning to that show as one of those other characters. "I've done the two anniversary concerts," she says. "I've played the two dead girls.

"Come to think of it, I died in all of the Boublil-Schonberg shows I've done." (Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg created "Les Miz" and "Miss Saigon.")

Backing Salonga Monday night will be a four-person combo: Larry Yurman, piano; Kevin Axt, bass; Ray Brinker, drums; and Paul Viapiano, guitar.

The show was originally scheduled almost exactly a year ago — April 14, 2021 — but of course it fell prey to pandemic cancellation.

"That put a damper on a lot of us," Salonga says. "The crackdowns started in 2020, and at the time, I said, 'Well, let's see how long this is going to last.'" And though the pandemic isn't over, "things have calmed down, so we're back on the road, as carefully as possible, so we'll safely be able to emerge and re-engage.

"For me, that means traveling again, touring the different concert halls and performing," for the first time in three years. Her 2019 "The Human Heart" tour sold out houses and broke sales records across North America and the United Kingdom.

Her most recent Broadway appearance was in the 2018 Broadway revival of "Once on This Island," playing Erzulie, the Goddess of Love. The production earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Salonga and the rest of the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."

Producer Cameron Mackintosh's revival of "Miss Saigon" was on tour when the pandemic hit in March 2020; the producers issued a statement: "Due to the unprecedented covid-19 crisis and the effect it has had on our industry in venues across the country, the producers have announced that the 'Miss Saigon' North American tour is closing. The tour played its final performance on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla."

Salonga says she saw the revival in London and on Broadway before the tour, but "I'll always feel married to the original staging and execution. Because I was one of the people who helped create it."

Lea Salonga

What: The Tony Award-winning actress and singer performs songs from Broadway shows, Disney movies and “new” material

The Tony Award-winning actress and singer performs songs from Broadway shows, Disney movies and “new” material When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

7:30 p.m. Monday Where: Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock

Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock Tickets: $20-$65

$20-$65 Information: (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu/charts



