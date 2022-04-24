Sebastian County talks change in plans for covid-19 money

Spending ideas

Sebastian County believes it can spend about $14 million of its American Rescue Plan funds on the following projects:

• Hire a consulting firm to help decide how to spend the money.

• Pay for a sobering center to divert intoxicated people from the county jail through 2026.

• Pay for the county’s mental health specialty court through 2026, including expansion.

• Consolidate the 911 system.

• A new ambulance for Sebastian County Emergency Medical Services.

• New Arkansas Wireless Information Network tower or towers to improve radio reception in certain areas.

• Building improvements to the Health Department.

• Improvements to the south entrance of the Fort Smith Courthouse.

• Reme Halo ventilation systems that use ultraviolet light to kill airborne viruses.

• Disinfection and cleaning supplies.

• Replace water fountains with bottle filling stations.

• Arkansas Wireless Information Network-based paging system.

• Nonprofit organization grant awards.

Source: Sebastian County

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County's Quorum Court will be asked to consider a new way to allot about 40% of the county's covid-19 relief money.

County Judge David Hudson told justices of the peace Tuesday his office would bring them a proposal allowing $10 million of American Rescue Plan funds to be spent on personnel and operation costs in this year's budget when it feels comfortable doing so.

Hudson wrote in a memo to the Quorum Court that spending the money this way would allow a different $10 million to be held in the county general fund for a jail facility -- money that wouldn't have to be spent by a federal deadline of Dec. 31, 2026, resulting in greater flexibility in dealing with the jail, which has had crowding issues for years.

"And you're going to get more facts on that this year, but the timing has to be right to deal with that," Hudson said.

The Quorum Court also agreed to convene before its May 17 meeting to discuss how to spend the county's remaining American Rescue Plan money.

The county has been allocated $24.8 million in rescue plan money, Hudson said. This includes $10 million that can be used for general government services in accordance with a rule the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued in January, and about $14 million to use under more restrictive guidelines of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.

The Quorum Court approved a plan to hold the $10 million for anticipated jail capital construction and hire a consultant to help use the remaining money March 15. Justices of the peace earlier established a fund within the county's general fund to track the use of the $10 million.

The plan also involved revisiting a canceled criminal justice system and jail needs study with a focus on the preliminary design of both an expanded jail and a new jail.

The Quorum Court in September approved the county going forward with a project with the National Institute of Corrections, a federal agency that's part of the U.S. Department of Justice and offers jail and justice system assessment technical assistance to jurisdictions considering renovating a jail or building a new one.

Hudson expressed hope Tuesday architectural work for a jail renovation and an option to construct a new jail will be finished within the next two months.

Hudson also noted National Institute of Corrections technical assistance projects have to be provided within one year from when they are approved. This means the project for which Sebastian County was approved has to be facilitated by March or April of next year, rather than by the end of September, which Hudson mistakenly claimed during the last Quorum Court meeting. However, Hudson is still unsure when exactly the project will be scheduled.

"A key component of the architectural review of the renovation of the existing jail or construction of a new jail will be the development of projected time frames to either expand the current jail or build a new jail, which will be helpful in determining the multi-year capital financial planning associated with the jail facility," Hudson wrote in his memo.

Hudson said Lindsey Holman, a consultant hired by the Association of Arkansas Counties, advised his recommendation was an acceptable way to use the county's American Rescue Plan money. He believes the county can clarify how it could carry this out with outside advice. This would include how to move $10 million in the county budget to a designated account to support the jail, as well as the time in which to do so.

Jeff Turner, county administrator, said Thursday the county has a request for qualifications out for a consulting firm to advise it on how to use its American Rescue Plan money. This request will conclude Friday .

The Quorum Court will consider the issues of using American Rescue Plan money for personnel and operation costs and moving money in the county budget after a consultant is hired, according to Turner. However, two ordinances facilitating these things may be presented to the justices of the peace.

Lorrie Runion, justice of the peace for District 13, said she supported having Hudson's proposal in an ordinance "sooner rather than later" because she believed it would provide the Quorum Court a good way to focus and track the money involved.

Hudson also provided the Quorum Court a list of projects the county considers eligible uses for the $14 million following a review with Holman. The preliminary estimated cost, which includes hiring a consulting firm, totaled more than $11.6 million.

The Quorum Court voted 11-1 to allocate a combined $834,365 to two of the projects as part of a larger appropriation ordinance. This included $620,000 for a new ambulance for Sebastian County Emergency Medical Services and $214,365 for an Arkansas Wireless Information Network-based paging system for rural fire departments and emergency medical responders.

Danny Aldridge, District 6 justice of the peace, cast the lone dissenting vote, having raised questions about the purchase of the ambulance.