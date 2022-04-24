Spellebration benefits AR Kids Read, tutors

Spellebration, the annual fundraiser for AR Kids Read, brought out the spelling aficionados April 7 at the Albert Pike Masonic Center.

This year's event celebrated AR Kids Read's 10th year of service to Central Arkansas. Community Leader awards were presented to Pulaski County's four school superintendents: Charles McNulty (Pulaski County Special), Jeremy Owoh (Jacksonville-Pulaski North), Greg Pilewski (North Little Rock) and Mike Poore (Little Rock).

AR Kids Read also honored Tutor of the Year Erik Ostermueller and a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to board member Gloria Redman.

The evening featured heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages, a virtual silent auction and an adult spelling bee competition with school district representatives spelling their way to victory and bragging rights.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal