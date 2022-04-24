Taking Flight: ‘Peter Pan’ takes ballet to new heights

FAQ

‘Peter Pan’

WHEN — 7 p.m. April 29; 2 p.m. April 30

WHERE — ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith

COST — $20-$30

INFO — 785-0152 or waballet.org

As a little boy growing up in Delaware, Ian Boyan knew by the time he was 6 years old that he wanted to dance. But he didn't know until now -- after four years of dancing professionally in Rochester, N.Y., and another year teaching in Pennsylvania -- that dancing would allow him to fly.

Boyan is portraying the title role in the Western Arkansas Ballet's spring production of "Peter Pan," which brings together original choreography by Melissa Schoenfeld, executive artistic director; more than 60 dancers from eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley including Hannah Bryant as Wendy, Claire Sacran as John and Madeline Lee as Michael; and flying effects provided by ZFX Inc.

Schoenfeld says it is the Neverland of your imagination, a "world where people fly, fairies are real, crocodiles tick like clocks, and boys never grow up! With swashbuckling sword fights, enchanting mermaids, and spectacularly colorful sets, 'Peter Pan' is a timeless adventure from beginning to end." Associate Artistic Director Jared Mesa, who is directing the production, agrees it will be "a fun, high-flying performance for dancers and audience alike."

"I was doing a summer intensive in Vermont and met Jared Mesa," Boyan picks up the story. Their chance encounter led to "the great opportunity to come and dance with Western Arkansas Ballet -- and I couldn't pass up the opportunity!"

Boyan will spend three weeks in Fort Smith, two to rehearse and another in the theater before the performances April 29-30.

"Playing the role of Peter Pan is a lot of fun, having to act as a young boy who has a whimsical sense of adventure," he says. "I have not done flying in my career, [but] I have always wanted to have the freedom of being weightless, and flying through the air has always been childhood fantasy of mine."

Boyan's dreams are coming true courtesy of ZFX Inc., founded in 1994 by Robert Dean in a garage in Las Vegas.

"The company has since grown to be a leading force in the industry," says Jennifer Thompson, senior flying director. "While most of our work comes from theaters and performing arts organizations of all types, we also service many fields such as film, corporate events, concert tours, church productions and more. We frequently work with ballet companies!"

Thompson explains that the ZFX flying apparatus is proprietary, but "in very simple terms, there are series of pulleys and ropes that help to lift the performer manually. Each performer wears a harness to secure them to the system." As for the challenge of flying, she adds that "it all depends on the person."

"It all starts with a bit of a 'Flying 101' instruction so everyone can learn the safety protocols and be on the same page," she continues. "From there, we work with the director and/or choreographer to bring the story they want to tell to life. Flying rehearsals can last several hours for a 'Peter Pan' production, but it all depends on the complexity and duration of the flights.

"Some folks pick up flying quite easily, whereas it might take other folks a bit of practice and time," Thompson concludes. "After all, flying is not something most people are used to!"

"We try to go above and beyond with technical theater aspects as well as provide the most professional dance experience," chimes in Mesa. "In our area, we truly believe that WAB offers the best and most professional productions."

"It has been a wonderful experience to meet and work with the staff and dancers of Western Arkansas Ballet who have a deep passion for the art of ballet and performing," concludes Boyan.

Ian Boyan

