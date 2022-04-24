Truth-telling can lead to empathy

Ernest Hemingway said, "A writer must write what [s]he has to say, not speak it." While I'm immensely fond of good dialogue, there's a safety one feels in writing that does not exist when speaking things out loud.

I think this is why there are currently so many keyboard warriors, and why writing has always been such a source of solace for me.

I'm about 50 percent extrovert and 50 percent introvert if personality tests like the Myers-Briggs and Enneagram are to be believed. This makes life interesting, to say the least. I am just as happy any given day acting out Shakespeare in front of my classes as I am a hermit in the Walden-esque woods where I live, writing these columns in my pajamas while surrounded by snoring dogs. Problems only arise if I have too many of one kind of day in a row.

Several consecutive days of hermiting, as happens with a book deadline, and I turn into what my sister-in-law calls Van Houten. Van Houten is an irascible writer in "The Fault in Our Stars" with scraggly hair who doesn't shower or get dressed, drinks whisky all day, and yells at people.

I don't do the whisky part. Or the yelling, much. On the other hand, if I have too many days teaching my heart out, or otherwise smiling, coiffed and in clothes that have to be ironed, bringing my usual intensity to groups and conversations, I will crash and burn.

This occurs often when I get home from one of my short trips to Little Rock or other places around the state, where I do work apart from school. I'll have these lofty ideals of whooshing in to cook dinner, do laundry, and help with homework--being supermom--but instead have to go to bed and sleep off all of that travel extroverting before I can be fully present with my family. It's a weird deal.

Sometimes there's a similar sense of dissonance when I'm working away from home. Those jobs entail meeting new people, or working with some of the same people I have known a while but who have never seen me in my natural habitat.

These folks might be taken aback, as exactly no one in Franklin County is, to encounter me semi-Van Houten in a baseball cap and yoga pants at CV's Family Foods. Certainly few of them knew me in high school, college, and through four pregnancies, or even nine years ago. Like most people, my timeline is composed of several different iterations of myself, even though in essential ways I guess I'm always the same Gwen.

The other day I met with a person who expressed an interest in becoming involved with Arkansas Strong. There was an easy connection as we stood in line together admiring the confectionary delights on display at Community Bakery. They made a little self-deprecating weight-related joke when I asked what was good, something like "obviously I like the caramelitas a little too much, and the chocolate chip cookies are great too." I ordered one of each with a Diet Dr Pepper.

As we sat and shared about our small-town backgrounds, love for our state, and the faith that motivates us both to do work like that of Arkansas Strong, I felt more like I was catching up with an old friend than getting to know a new one.

I cannot remember specifically what compelled me to do this, but the open-hearted conversation forged a connection such that I ended up telling them about my gastric bypass surgery in 2013. The shock they registered was so palpable I thought for a moment they would fall out of their chair. "You? Are you serious? I never would have guessed that in a million years."

I guess teenage eating disorder to midlife food addiction to the point of bariatric surgery did not fit the image of the person they encountered across the table. But as Whitman wrote, we contain multitudes. And SE Hinton: things are rough all over.

With that one disclosure the door swung back wide to let in more vulnerability, more transparency, more of the real ambiguities and fears and dreams that make us human, and lay bare the reality we are all in this together. That is the gift of empathy: It peels back the veneer that separates us. It obliterates walls. It shows us we are not alone.

The incomparable Brennan Manning writes in "The Ragamuffin Gospel," "When I get honest, I admit I am a bundle of paradoxes. I believe and I doubt, I hope and get discouraged, I love and I hate, I feel bad about feeling good, I feel guilty about not feeling guilty. I am trusting and suspicious. I am honest and I still play games ... To live by grace means to acknowledge my whole life story, the light side and the dark. In admitting my shadow side, I learn who I am and what God's grace means." I would only add that it is also how we extend that grace out into the world.

I believe some things are private, only ours, and no one else needs to know. And we certainly need to be mindful of parts of our story that intersect with another's, and protect their right to privacy. We can definitely provide TMI.

However, it seems the more we can match what's on the inside to what we project on the outside, the more authentic our lives become. The more we can trust and be trusted. I tend to have an unashamed insistence on intimacy because of this. I imagine it turns some people off, but more often than not it seems to be freeing, as in this conversation, which appeared to alleviate if only for a moment the suffering my friend endures because of food addiction. Getting real ushered in grace.

I know it sets me free. When I realized being unguarded about that struggle was something helpful to this person, I thought maybe I should use my platform to write about it in case it would help someone else.

For a moment, though, I hesitated. Did I want the world to know this about me? Would it invite judgment? Show weakness? Affect my image?

It seems everything we say and do invites judgment. And everything honest must show some weakness. But it was the asking of that last question, in a way, that became my answer. Because by hard-won firm intention, my life is not performative art. I don't want an image that reflects something I am not. I value my privacy. But I also want to try to hide as few things as possible; hiding is a component of addiction in the first place.

To merge the voices of two great philosophers, Glennon Doyle and Yoda, hiding leads to shame. Shame leads to more hiding. Telling the truth puts a stop to that cycle and invites others into the light.

In our social media-saturated, politically polarized, beauty-and-success-obsessed world, it has become counterintuitive to be real. Possibly even more so in intellectual and religious circles. But that sore lack just means authenticity is all the more urgently needed.

Margery Williams puts it thus in "The Velveteen Rabbit:" "Real isn't how you are made ... you become ... it doesn't happen often to people who break easily, or have sharp edges, or have to be carefully kept ... once you are Real you can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand."

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.