Two people killed in roadway crashes

Two people were killed and four more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday evening, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Leodegario Gonzalez, 25, of Fort Smith, was killed in a wreck on his moped just after 6 p.m. Friday on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith.

Gonzalez was traveling west in the turn lane at high speed and struck a 2002 Dodge Ram that was eastbound on Grand Avenue, also in the turn lane.

Aleshia Guerra, 39, of Lepanto, was killed in a collision between a Polaris Ranger ATV and a Suzuki motorcycle around 6:50 p.m. on Arkansas 140 in rural Poinsett County.

Both vehicles were in the westbound lane, and Xzavier Reed, 23, of Jonesboro, the motorcycle driver, was trying to pass vehicles when the Polaris, driven by Guerra, turned into a private driveway, causing the vehicles to collide in the eastbound lane.

Reed was injured, as were three unidentified minors who were passengers in the ATV.

Troopers investigating both wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of each crash.