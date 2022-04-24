Sections
HONORING THE HONORABLE

UCA recognizes two as distinguished alumni

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:46 a.m.
2006 UCA Distinguished Alumni awardee Ray Simon, Cora Cummins and 2022 UCA Distinguished Alumni awardee Woodrow E. ?Woody? Cummins Jr. at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway's Laurels & Stripes gala, held April 9, 2022, at the university's HPER Center. .(Courtesy of UCA)

The University of Central Arkansas hosted the 2022 Laurels & Stripes gala on April 9 at the university's HPER Center. Presented by First Security Bank, the event sought to raise money for scholarships and recognize two Distinguished Alumni award recipients: Woodrow E. "Woody" Cummins Jr. ('68, '71), a retired educator, education administrator, bank executive and financial consultant; and Kristin Lewis ('99), internationally known opera singer.

During the event, co-chairs Toni and Dr. Derek Lewis ('78) announced a new $100,000 gift from the Lewis family that will provide for a pre-medicine mentoring program and funding for the Lewis-Webb Fellows Cohort. Also announced was an estate gift from Elaine McNiece in the amount of $250,000 for the McNiece Research Fellowship Fund, as well as several other scholarships.

-- Story and photos

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette

