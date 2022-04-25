11 people die after icy sea rescue





TOKYO -- Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people sank off far northeastern Japan said 10 people who were retrieved early Sunday had died, and they later found the body of an 11th victim, a child.

The child was found late Sunday and later confirmed dead, the coast guard said today. The bodies of 10 victims -- seven men and three women -- were found earlier Sunday. Questions have intensified about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location.

The Kazu 1 with two crew was taking 24 passengers, including two children, on a scenic tour at Shiretoko National Park on the northern side of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, when it sent a distress call Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking. The search for the others is still ongoing.

The Transport Ministry launched an investigation into the boat's operator, which had two accidents last year. The ministry said it was looking into safety standards and the decision to conduct the tour despite rough weather on Saturday.





The operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, had been instructed to take steps to improve its safety after earlier accidents in which it ran aground in June without causing injuries, and another in May, when three passengers suffered minor injuries when the boat collided with an object.

"We will thoroughly investigate what caused this situation and what kind of safety oversight was involved to allow the tour in order to prevent another accident," Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito, who visited the area Sunday, told reporters.

Following an intensive search involving six patrol boats, several aircraft and divers that went through the night, rescuers on early Sunday found four people near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula and later six more in the same area, about 8.7 miles north from where the boat sent a distress call. Some of them were plucked from the sea, while others were washed onto the rocky coast.

An orange, square-shaped lifesaving float with the boat's name on it was also found near the rocks, the coast guard said.

Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed one of the victims arriving on a helicopter and being transferred to an ambulance on a stretcher. Rescuers held up blue plastic shields to protect the victim's privacy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cut short his attendance at a two-day summit in Kumamoto in southern Japan and returned to Tokyo. He told reporters early Sunday that he instructed officials "to do everything they can for the rescue."

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but officials and experts suspect a safety negligence.

High waves and strong winds were forecast when the boat left and Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port before noon Saturday because of the bad weather.

A tour boat crew belonging to another operator told NHK that he warned the Kazu 1 crew of rough seas and told them not to go.

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki told reporters Sunday that he planned to request safety checks by tour operators in the prefecture ahead of the holidays.









