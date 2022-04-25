Alderman Steve Crowell, Republican candidate for Arkansas Senate District 3

Age: 49

City: Magnolia

Occupation: Owner and manager of SlCrowell Properties

Education: Attended Mankota State University

Public service experience: Magnolia alderman since 2014

Website: www.crowellforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

Our district deserves a senator who will listen to what's going on in our communities and who will work to solve the real issues in front of us. It's time for our elected leaders to stop talking about political hot button issues and focus on the real challenges facing our state. Education, adequate road and infrastructure funding, addressing mental health iossues, bringing better paying jobs to all parts of our state. I'm committed to doing that, but I know I can't do it without taking input from folks throughout the district. I will be open and transparent, and most importantly, available and ready to take your phone call.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The rising cost of basic necessities is hurting families right now. The policies of Joe Biden and his Democrat Party are not working. As a state, we have to push back and lead by example. Continuing to get people back to work, lowering taxes so they can keep more of their money and ensuring government isn't placing unnecesscary burdens on job creation. Those are things I will work on as state senator.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I want the people of our district to know they matter, that their voice is heard and someone is fighting for them. I will fight for protecting life and gun rights. I will work to give parents more contorl of their children's education. I will explore ways to keep our elections secure and fair. But the most imporant thing I want to acomplish is making sure the people of our district know they have access to their state senator and I will work with them to address their concerns

