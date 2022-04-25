Anthony "Tony" Bland, Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor

Age: 43

City: Little Rock

Occupation: educator, small business owner, martial arts instructor

Education: bachelor's degree in business administration, master of business administration, doctor of business administration and master of theological studies

Public service experience: 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, member of Big Brother/Big Sister

Website: www.anthonyblandforar.com

Why should people vote for you?

For too long our leaders have been putting politics over people and have been putting dollars over democracy. I am running for the Democrat nomination for Governor because I believe, as a Democrat, our communities need a voice that will represent unity, equality, and justice. What we need are policies that make sure that everybody is treated fair, and we need to create jobs right here in Arkansas from the Ozarks to the Delta. We need to create opportunities in our state that will keep families here. We need real investment in education. We need real investment in infrastructure. We need to make sure that healthcare is not just accessible but affordable.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Transparency and accountability is the most pressing issue facing my constituents. In order to address this, I will begin with transparency, by voicing, supporting and pushing for my constituents to see and understand that they must operate in honesty. To achieve transparency, we must provide information about governance to stakeholders that is accurate, complete and made available in a timely way. Transparency enables accountability. Accountability exists in a relationship between two parties where one has expectations of the other, and the other is obliged to provide information about how they have met these expectations or face the consequences of failing to do so.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Create an educational system and plan that will prepare all students for their future. It does not matter what path they choose, either academics or a trade.

