Arkansas’ count of active covid cases rises to 1,273, nears 4-week high

Covid-19 cases continued their uptick Sunday after weeks of decline in the state, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 1,273 active cases reported in the state -- nearly a four-week high. The cases increased by 18 from the day before and 211 since last week.

It also is the first time that the active case total has risen for five consecutive days since mid-January.

There have been a total of 834,995 covid-19 cases reported in the state since March 2020. The number increased by 49 Saturday. Cases increased by 546 since April 17.





The new daily cases' rolling seven-day average was at 109 Sunday. The average increased by 78 in the past week. It is the highest seven-day total reported since March 30.

Hospitalizations dropped by four Sunday with a total of 46 people admitted to a hospital for covid-19. The number has decreased by one in the past week.

Intensive care patients remained unchanged Sunday with 22 patients reported. The number is up three from the past week.

As of Sunday there were 12 people on ventilators in the state. The number dropped by one since last Sunday.











The state has recorded 11,371 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Two deaths were reported Sunday. There have been 23 covid-19 deaths in the past week.

The rolling seven-day average for deaths was at 3.29 Sunday. The average dropped from 5.71 last Sunday. It is the lowest seven-day average reported in the state since July 2021.

The state reported 120 people were fully vaccinated between Saturday and Sunday for a total of 1,586,240. There were a total of 2,068 people fully vaccinated in the past week.

There were 117 people who received their booster in the past day and 2,166 in the past week. In total, the state has seen 564,757 boosted in the state.