Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas sees 40 new covid cases, but active cases drop

by Lara Farrar | Today at 4:14 p.m.
Cole Downing receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a drive through vaccine clinic in downtown Little Rock on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The clinic was hosted by the Junior League of Little Rock, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health and ExpressRx. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The number of new covid-19 cases in Arkansas increased Monday by 40, nearly double the number of new cases reported on the same day a week ago by the state Department of Health.

There were 25 new covid-19 cases last Monday, the second smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases so far this year.

Similar to other parts of the country, primarily northeastern states, Arkansas has experienced a small uptick in cases in recent days. 

Though, the active case count Monday came in at 1,213, a decrease from the 1,273 active cases reported by the Health Department over the weekend. The total number of covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 reached 835,035 Monday.

The number of covid-19 hospital admissions increased by 1 Monday to 47 across Arkansas, according to Health Department data. Patients needing intensive care decreased from 22 to 17 Monday.

Deaths increased by 2, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 11,371, according to the Health Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT