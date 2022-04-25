Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

April 14

Jacob Dale Brake, 24, Siloam Springs, and Callie Lanae Burnett, 21, Gore, Okla.

Gregory Dale Jones, 36, and Misty Nicole Finn, 32, both of Joplin, Mo.

Brendon Andrew Knaizer, 29, and Deanna Taryn Marks, 28, both of Bentonville

Garry Lee McKee, 74, Southard, Okla., and Laura Elaine Hulsey, 67, Rogers

Cody Lee McVay, 23, and Casie Mae Stout, 20, both of Centerton

Peter Jacob Nixon, 31, and Stephanie Marie Poarch, 30, both of Bella Vista

Hermelindo Perez Gonzalez, 29, and Dilma Elcira Gomez Villatoro, 26, both of Rogers

Jason Matthew Purdy, 29, and Marleah Ashton Hannaford, 32, both of Lowell

Rodney Dale Robertson, 51, Rogers, and Mary Sue Johnson, 49, Neosho, Mo.

Ezra William Schwarcz, 28, Bentonville, and Isabel Faith Papraniku, 28, Rogers

April 15

Bre'Yauanna Hay-Lee Butler, 24, and Brianna Renae Mason, 22, both of Bentonville

William Neil Caston, 50, Rogers, and Gina Louise Litzinger, 38, Fayetteville

Trent Allen Crowder, 33, and Valerie Diane Hendricksen, 34, both of Centerton

Samuel Riley Engel, 29, Springdale, and Odalys Miranda-Reyes, 28, Lowell

Cooper Lee Ferguson, 21, Pea Ridge, and Kaytlin Marie Walker, 21, Garfield

Gerald Lynn Galyen Jr., 39, and Stacey Ayn Perry, 43, both of Bentonville

Genaro Juarez Jimenez, 57, and Marah Pilirani Mtuwa, 37, both of Bentonville

Liam Reece Kacirek, 20, Rogers, and Michelle Anne Hester, 20, Bentonville

Roman Edmund Kelley, 29, and Devan Elizabeth Lelani Price, 27, both of Bella Vista

Jonathan Eduardo Leon, 29, and Sara Janet Molina, 28, both of Rogers

Juan Jesus Mejia-Delgado, 21, and Crystal Lizama, 19, both of Rogers

Anthony Bland Putnam, 50, and Karen Adelaide Odell, 50, both of Rogers

Erick Mardoqueo Rabanales Perez, 25, and Wendy Anayeli Rivera Herrera, 20, both of Green Forest

Tyler Daniel Smith, 20, and Emily Ann McLaughlin, 18, both of Siloam Springs

Benjamin Matthew Wilson, 20, Rogers, and Olivia Gabrielle Ward, 18, Bentonville

April 18

Cornelius Basil Economou, 61, and Barbara Michele Edelman, 59, both of Bentonville

Jerry Wayne Gaither, 44, and Jennifer Lynn Ofield, 46, both of Rogers

Cyle Scott Jones, 28, Centerton, and Kayla June Rice, 25, Bella Vista

Ryan Allan Monson, 32, and Gabriela Maria Chavarria, 31, both of Rogers

Nicolas Alfonso Parra-Sanchez, 24, and Kady Marie Cruise, 24, both of Lowell

Camryn John Prevost, 34, and Anita Michelle Walker, 29, both of Bentonville

Enrique Quinteros Aguilar, 59, Alhambra, Calif., and Blanca E. Vieyra, 65, Centerton

Anthony Joseph Santiago, 33, and Leah Allison Taylor, 29, both of Chicago

James Andrew Waack, 44, and Brooke Ashley Gadke, 41, both of Rogers

April 19

Jonathan David Cobble, 23, Bentonville, and Brisa Celeste Castaneda, 20, Centerton

Arcadio Tajjamen Lee II, 25, and Terai Jean Hunt, 26, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Steven Eric Litwiller, 25, and Blakeley Grace Chapman, 25, both of Rogers

Jaron Brett McCully, 28, and Hailey Kay Ludwig, 29, both of Neosho, Mo.

April 20

Walker Gatlin Blair, 24, and Madeline Louise Mizelle, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Damien Riley Alan Chapmon, 21, and Hannah Sue Patten, 20, both of Forsyth, Mo.

Cody Gilbert, 35, and Elizabeth O'Malley, 29, both of Rogers

Matthew Shane Kimbell, 41, and Megan Angela Guerndt, 38, both of Bentonville

Kristopher Curtis Koelemay, 36, and Ashley Nicolle Boyd, 31, both of Bella Vista

Justin Michael Morrison, 27, and Mikayla Diana Woole, 21, both of Bentonville

Eduardo Nieto, 26, and Kimberly Banegas, 25, both of Centerton

Ryan Patrick O'Donnell, 23, and Savannah Marie Mills, 21, both of Rogers

Jose Alberto Reyes Jr., 23, and Massiel Borja Lopez, 21, both of Rogers

Alexander John Schnedler, 26, Centerton, and Stormy Eve Johnson, 24, Pea Ridge