Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
April 14
Jacob Dale Brake, 24, Siloam Springs, and Callie Lanae Burnett, 21, Gore, Okla.
Gregory Dale Jones, 36, and Misty Nicole Finn, 32, both of Joplin, Mo.
Brendon Andrew Knaizer, 29, and Deanna Taryn Marks, 28, both of Bentonville
Garry Lee McKee, 74, Southard, Okla., and Laura Elaine Hulsey, 67, Rogers
Cody Lee McVay, 23, and Casie Mae Stout, 20, both of Centerton
Peter Jacob Nixon, 31, and Stephanie Marie Poarch, 30, both of Bella Vista
Hermelindo Perez Gonzalez, 29, and Dilma Elcira Gomez Villatoro, 26, both of Rogers
Jason Matthew Purdy, 29, and Marleah Ashton Hannaford, 32, both of Lowell
Rodney Dale Robertson, 51, Rogers, and Mary Sue Johnson, 49, Neosho, Mo.
Ezra William Schwarcz, 28, Bentonville, and Isabel Faith Papraniku, 28, Rogers
April 15
Bre'Yauanna Hay-Lee Butler, 24, and Brianna Renae Mason, 22, both of Bentonville
William Neil Caston, 50, Rogers, and Gina Louise Litzinger, 38, Fayetteville
Trent Allen Crowder, 33, and Valerie Diane Hendricksen, 34, both of Centerton
Samuel Riley Engel, 29, Springdale, and Odalys Miranda-Reyes, 28, Lowell
Cooper Lee Ferguson, 21, Pea Ridge, and Kaytlin Marie Walker, 21, Garfield
Gerald Lynn Galyen Jr., 39, and Stacey Ayn Perry, 43, both of Bentonville
Genaro Juarez Jimenez, 57, and Marah Pilirani Mtuwa, 37, both of Bentonville
Liam Reece Kacirek, 20, Rogers, and Michelle Anne Hester, 20, Bentonville
Roman Edmund Kelley, 29, and Devan Elizabeth Lelani Price, 27, both of Bella Vista
Jonathan Eduardo Leon, 29, and Sara Janet Molina, 28, both of Rogers
Juan Jesus Mejia-Delgado, 21, and Crystal Lizama, 19, both of Rogers
Anthony Bland Putnam, 50, and Karen Adelaide Odell, 50, both of Rogers
Erick Mardoqueo Rabanales Perez, 25, and Wendy Anayeli Rivera Herrera, 20, both of Green Forest
Tyler Daniel Smith, 20, and Emily Ann McLaughlin, 18, both of Siloam Springs
Benjamin Matthew Wilson, 20, Rogers, and Olivia Gabrielle Ward, 18, Bentonville
April 18
Cornelius Basil Economou, 61, and Barbara Michele Edelman, 59, both of Bentonville
Jerry Wayne Gaither, 44, and Jennifer Lynn Ofield, 46, both of Rogers
Cyle Scott Jones, 28, Centerton, and Kayla June Rice, 25, Bella Vista
Ryan Allan Monson, 32, and Gabriela Maria Chavarria, 31, both of Rogers
Nicolas Alfonso Parra-Sanchez, 24, and Kady Marie Cruise, 24, both of Lowell
Camryn John Prevost, 34, and Anita Michelle Walker, 29, both of Bentonville
Enrique Quinteros Aguilar, 59, Alhambra, Calif., and Blanca E. Vieyra, 65, Centerton
Anthony Joseph Santiago, 33, and Leah Allison Taylor, 29, both of Chicago
James Andrew Waack, 44, and Brooke Ashley Gadke, 41, both of Rogers
April 19
Jonathan David Cobble, 23, Bentonville, and Brisa Celeste Castaneda, 20, Centerton
Arcadio Tajjamen Lee II, 25, and Terai Jean Hunt, 26, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Steven Eric Litwiller, 25, and Blakeley Grace Chapman, 25, both of Rogers
Jaron Brett McCully, 28, and Hailey Kay Ludwig, 29, both of Neosho, Mo.
April 20
Walker Gatlin Blair, 24, and Madeline Louise Mizelle, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Damien Riley Alan Chapmon, 21, and Hannah Sue Patten, 20, both of Forsyth, Mo.
Cody Gilbert, 35, and Elizabeth O'Malley, 29, both of Rogers
Matthew Shane Kimbell, 41, and Megan Angela Guerndt, 38, both of Bentonville
Kristopher Curtis Koelemay, 36, and Ashley Nicolle Boyd, 31, both of Bella Vista
Justin Michael Morrison, 27, and Mikayla Diana Woole, 21, both of Bentonville
Eduardo Nieto, 26, and Kimberly Banegas, 25, both of Centerton
Ryan Patrick O'Donnell, 23, and Savannah Marie Mills, 21, both of Rogers
Jose Alberto Reyes Jr., 23, and Massiel Borja Lopez, 21, both of Rogers
Alexander John Schnedler, 26, Centerton, and Stormy Eve Johnson, 24, Pea Ridge