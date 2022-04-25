Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 11

Eleven

600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine.

La Pasadita

803 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Some foods in the refrigerators are not at 41 degrees or below. Beans, 46 degrees were out during lunch preparation; tamales at 42 degrees; and carnitas at 42 degrees. Items are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. Pan of raw meat stored on top of an uncovered container of salsa. Permit is expired.

Pupuseria Miraflores

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Large container of beans in walk-in with a temperature of 45 degrees. Items in walk-in and refrigerator not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Containers used to store slaw in walk-in not designed or constructed for food storage.

Siloam Cafe

906 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sausage links stored above the load line are at 45 degrees. Hash browns and diced potatoes sitting at room temperature during service.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. Food sitting at room temperature to cool.

The Great Hall

600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No test strips available.

White Oak Moark Store

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: Chub of ham and bag of burritos in walk-in do not have date marks.

Noncritical violations: Puddle of sticky liquid on floor in back storage area.

April 12

Hissho Sushi Craft Beer Bar

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice scoop stored next to rice cooker in container of water at room temperature.

Maria's Restaurant

2813 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at bar hand sink.

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a certified food protection manager.

McKinney BGC

2801 N. Walker St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine when not in use.

April 13

Applebee's

528 N. 47th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-use plastic cup being used as scoop in bulk ranch dressing container.

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport, Suite 15, Bentonville

Critical violations: Taco shells and chips uncovered above prep table. Fajita chicken at 110 degrees in hot hold unit. Container of salsa sitting on top of ice in food prep area at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on ceiling throughout food service area. Inside of microwave had an accumulation of food residue.

On The Border

577 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handsink nearest tortilla warming grill.

Noncritical violations: None

Street Eatery

3604 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

April 14

Boba Journey

1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 103, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand soap at hand sinks. No paper towels at each hand sink. No test strips at time of inspection.

Guns & Grounds

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Suite 29, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips available.

April 15

El Jicaro Salvadoran Restaurant

1207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle in contact with ice.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk in cooler and freezer. Posted permit expired.

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Bag of flour stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Punjabi Kitchen

832 W. Cypress St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for chlorine test strips.

Red Lobster

1710 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No documentation or records of parasite destruction available.

Noncritical violations: None

Sugar Creek Elementary

1102 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple ceiling tiles in storage room are peeling, making the area no longer smooth and easy to clean.

Waffle Hut

1233 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep and main service areas. No employee hand wash sink available in food prep area. Raw items being placed above ready-to-eat items in prep table to left of grill. Boxes of eggs being stored at room temperature. No three-compartment sink on site, only two-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 11 -- Elza Tucker Elementary School, 121 School Ave., Lowell; Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield; Lowell Elementary, 202 McClure, Lowell; Receiving Kitchen-Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Yumbalaya, 2420 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

April 12 -- Gorditas Nunas, 623 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Great Day Skate Place, 1615 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Walmart Supercenter-Food Store, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Supercenter-Deli/Bakery, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

April 13 -- Rope Hounds, 407 S.W. A St., Bentonville

April 14 -- Blu On The Lake, One Prairie Creek Marina Drive, Rogers; Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Coleman's Lowell, 103 E. Presidential Drive, Lowell; Grace Lutheran Church Schools, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

April 15 -- Acambaro, 215 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Birch Kirksey Middle School, 101 W. Price Lane, Rogers; Fancy Frog Boutique, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 101, Rogers; Old Wire Road Elementary, 3001 S. Old Wire Road, Rogers; Tennie Russell Primary School, 1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville