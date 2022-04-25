Charges dropped against 4 accused of murder in El Dorado

Charges were dropped last week against three men accused of a 2020 murder that occurred in an apartment complex in El Dorado.

The three men - Johnathan Boykin, Markevius Blake and Deuntae Williams – faced charges related to a shooting that left one man - James Bowens, 30 - dead and one injured with six gunshot wounds on Dec. 28, 2020 on Hargett Drive in El Dorado.

Robert J. Avery, 31, who is Bowens's cousin, was also injured in the shooting.

The case was previously set for trial starting June 1 before the 13th District prosecuting attorney's office moved forward with dropping the charges April 19.

The decision comes less than a week after charges were dropped against another suspect in the killing.

The decision to nolle prosequi (no longer prosecute) the charges was based at least in part on the inability of the surviving victim to definitively identify any of the three suspects as being present at the scene of the shooting, according to talks between prosecutors and Judge Robin Carroll during Tuesday's docket.

Court records indicate charges were brought against the three men based on evidence including video footage of a blue Chevrolet Impala exiting the apartment complex "immediately following” the shooting.

El Dorado Police Department investigators found video footage from a local gas station of a "sedan similar to the one exiting the apartment complex" following the shooting and matched the license plate of this vehicle with a vehicle seen in footage from "approximately an hour and a half before the shooting."

Three males – determined by investigators to be Boykin, Williams and Blake – were allegedly seen exiting the vehicle in this footage.

Investigators were contacted on Feb. 4, 2021 by Warren police, who notified them that they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found "bullet holes in the trunk of the vehicle" as well as "damage to the back passenger door." Pieces of "what appeared to be part of a door panel" gathered as evidence following the shooting were then compared by investigators to the damaged car's door and were reportedly a match.

Floyd Thomas, deputy prosecuting attorney, said during proceedings that with the trial date set and approaching, the state was seeking time to investigate the case and potentially refile charges within a year.

Boykin, Blake and Williams faced charges that included first-degree murder and battery.

Judge Carroll granted the motion to nolle prosequi the charges.

An additional suspect, 24-year-old Sequinta D. Barnes, was also identified as the possible owner of the vehicle and was a "known associate" of Boykin, according to court documents.

The decision came more than a week after charges were also dropped for Barnes in connection with the case.

Barnes was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest in March 2021.

He was taken into custody March 31 during a traffic stop by authorities in Lawrenceville, Ga., approximately 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Upon further investigation, the charges against him in connection with the homicide were dropped during a district court appearance on April 13.

He remains in the Union County jail on unrelated charges, including an Arkansas Parole Board warrant for parole violation, a felony offense, and enforcement of fines for misdemeanor offenses.

As with the terms of the nolle prosequi motion that was granted for Boykin, Blake and Williams, the investigation into the case could continue and charges could be refiled against Barnes within a year.