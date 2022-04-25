Dan Whitfield, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Arkansas

Age: 35

City: Bella Vista

Occupation: Quality Engineering Intern at JB Hunt, Small Business Owner, Student

Education: Currently working on a Bachelors in Information Systems specializing in Blockchain Engineering at the University of Arkansas.

Public service experience: None

Website: DanForArkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am a working-class Arkansan. I have gone through the daily struggles that the majority of families experience every day. I understand the needs of the working class and it's time that the working class finally has a voice at the legislative table. I will always put my constituents first and am not pursuing a career in politics, I am serving my country and then will return to being a working-class member of our society. People shouldn't be in elected positions if they are doing it for the means of financial gain, it should be a position held with integrity and honor in which they work for us, we the people. My policies will always put my constituents first and will finally help to alleviate the daily struggles so many face. It's time to give Arkansans a candidate they can get excited about and be proud of!

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Healthcare. Medical debt is the number one cause of bankruptcy in America. Seventy percent of those that file bankruptcy for medical debt have medical insurance. It's long overdue for America to join the other 37 modernized nations that have a single-payer system and finally put people before profits. The only reason we don't have Healthcare for All is because we have political cowards in office. Cowards that put their own financial interests ahead of what's best for our society. They take money from the health industry and big pharma then vote on legislation that benefits their donors while hurting our families. How do we pay for it? Four percent of your income after $29,000/year. The average Arkansan household in 2021 made $48,000, so subtract $29,000 = $19,000 x 4% = $760/YEAR to cover their entire household with no premiums, deductibles, or co-pays. Healthcare for All includes a $200/year prescription drug cap.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The first bill I submit that will be signed into law after I am sworn in next year will be federal Renter’s Rights. Arkansas is the only state that does not have renter’s rights. In Arkansas a person can rent a dwelling that doesn’t have clean or hot water, heating, or air conditioning, has mold, rats, roaches, and would normally be deemed uninhabitable. It’s also a criminal offense to refuse to pay rent when inhabiting one of these uninhabitable dwellings. Realtor Association lobbyists have lobbied to keep it this way and the time has come for Arkansans to finally have the right to live in habitable homes. Arkansas is the only state that doesn’t ensure these rights, so I am confident that my bill will pass with bipartisan support. Arkansans deserve someone to represent them that will fight for our families, not sell us out as our current “representatives” have.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.