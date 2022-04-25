David Sterling, candidate for Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2

Age: 53

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Attorney

Education: J.D. University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law 1997; M.A. Public Administration UALR 1994; B.A. UALR 1992

Public service experience: Chief counsel, Arkansas Department of Human Services 2015 - present; Twice appointed as Special Justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Website: www.VoteDavidSterling.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am running for the Supreme Court because Arkansas are looking for a justice who believes in the Constitution and whose faith informs their daily decisions. That is who I am. I am an Originalist who will interpret the Constitution according to the original intent of the Founding Fathers. I believe in separation of powers and the concept of judicial restraint and that judges should not legislate from the bench. If a judge doesn't like a law, they shouldn't change it, since that is the job of the Legislature. I'm a member of Christian Legal Society, the Federalist Society, and the NRA and strongly support the 2nd Amendment. My wife Deeni and I have been married for 30 years and have been active members of Fellowship Bible Church since 1994. Governor Hutchinson twice appointed me as a special justice on the Supreme Court.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The Rule of Law is under assault, and judicial activism is the most pressing issue facing the courts. Judges should not be policymakers. That is the role of the Legislature. I am a Judicial Conservative and believe in judicial restraint. I will not legislate from the bench. Instead, I will defer to legislators to make the laws they were elected by the citizens to enact, and I will defer to the executive branch to carry out and enforce those laws. As a Justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court, my job will be to apply the law to the facts and circumstances of each case in a fair and impartial way. Judges should only strike down laws when they violate the Constitution.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I would like to instill a sense of trust, integrity, and confidence in the Arkansas Supreme Court. Judges should serve with the highest ethics and utmost integrity. In my private practice, I consistently earned an AV Martindale Hubbell rating from my peers for my outstanding legal abilities and highest ethical standards. I am a proud Christian and rely on His Word and counsel in my daily life and decisions. I believe in judicial restraint, and my legal decisions will be based on the law as written -- not on my personal views. I am now asking voters to allow me to serve as your next Supreme Court Justice.

