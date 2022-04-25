Fort Smith police arrest man, charge him with aggravated assault after officer dragged by car

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a Fort Smith man in connection with an officer being dragged by a vehicle Sunday morning, according to a Police Department press release.

Jason Edgardo Mayorga, 22, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, according to police. He was being held Sunday at the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.

Police said officers were investigating an unrelated hit-and-run accident at 5000 Kelley Highway around 4 a.m. when Mayorga ignored barricades and drove a black Volkswagen through the scene.

Officers said they stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who they reported was noticeably impaired. After being asked to turn off the engine, the driver sped away, dragging officer Ashley Breedlove, according to the release. Breedlove suffered injuries to her hand and hip.

In the original accident officers were investigating, police said the victim, Souryan Jerry Sengsirivanh, suffered life-threatening injuries and was in serious condition at a local hospital. Police are requesting the public's help in locating and identifying the suspect in that accident, who was reported to be driving a light-colored 2000s Cadillac. Police are asking anyone with information they think might be helpful to contact officers by calling 479-709-5000 or by dialing 911.