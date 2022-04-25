Francis "Doc" Washburn, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor

Age: 66

City: Little Rock

Occupation: podcaster/broadcaster

Education: attended University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Public service experience: Involved with Arkansas Right to Life and Pregnancy Resource Centers

Website: www.ElectDocWashburn.com

Why should people vote for you?

I'll dramatically reduce the size and scope of state government in order to get them off your back. I'll repeal the personal income tax, taxes on small businesses, and taxes on used goods (including used cars), and pay for it by cutting the size of government instead of increasing other taxes. I'll sigh a bill outlawing all mask and vaccine mandates. Real school choice! The money must follow the students, not the schools! I'll order child welfare workers to stop taking chidlren away from parents who love them. They'll have a to wear bodycams, give parents Miranda warnings, and stop forcing their way into people's homes without a warrant. I'll stop abuses in nursing homes. I'll make sure our vetearns receive the federal benefits they are due. There's no excuse for them being homeless or hungry. I'll sign a law abolishing abortion. I'll uphold our Second Amendment rights!

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Biden caused inflation. Biden and his cronies stole the election and their fiscal and energy policies are designed to punish hard-working Aermicans, whom they see as beneath them. The inflation they caused is intentional. Arkansans feel the pain at the gas pump, at the grocery store and when they pay their utility bills. The governor and Legisalture must lower the gas tax and do away with the tax on groceries (and personal income tax) to try to ease the pain on people who cannot afford what Biden and his handlers are putting us through. Last but not least, we have the second-highest tax on cell phones in the country: 20.21%!!! It's higher than New York or California! That's not Bidens' fault! It's Republican and Democrat legislators' fault for passing Act 660 and Governor Hutchinson's fault for signing it. The cell phone tax must be drastically cut!!!

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Outlaw abortion in Arkansas.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.