Glitch in driver's license system interrupts Arkansas voter registration

Arkansas' system for issuing driver's licenses glitched Monday morning, interrupting real-time voter registration on the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary and judicial elections.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, said the license system was down from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The state offers voter registration when it issues a license.

"While the system was down we couldn't register voters in real time although that was also resolved with the system back up. Our 134 Revenue Offices are in operation and offering all services," Hardin said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette midday Monday.

While the system is down, the revenue offices offer a paper voter registration form that meets the deadline for the May 24 election if postmarked Monday.

"If they remained onsite we could register them in our system with it back up," Hardin said.

The deadline to register to vote in an election in Arkansas is 30 days before the election.