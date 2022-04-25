Heath Loftis, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arkansas

Age: 38

City: Stuttgart

Occupation: Pastor

Education: B.S. Ag Business, Arkansas State University; Master of Divinity, Central Arkansas Baptist Bible Institute; Doctor of Divinity, Slidell Baptist Seminary

Public service experience: None

Website: www.pastorheathloftis.com

Why should people vote for you?

I’m just a common man advocating for Biblical principles in government

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

We must abolish abortion. If we cannot secure the most basic and fundamental right to life, it really doesn’t matter we build. Because “if the foundation be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Ideally, I’d like to tackle the abolition of abortion nationwide (working with individual states), but sealing the southern border and getting us to a balanced budget are more within reach then many of the other issues

