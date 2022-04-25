Hogs' rally falls short in rubber match

Jacob Palisch saved the Aggies again.

Palisch, a senior left-hander, got his second save of the weekend and escaped another late-inning jam for Texas A&M in the Aggies’ 11-10 victory over the University of Arkansas on Sunday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, before an announced crowd of 6,016.

The No. 3 Razorbacks had the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third base in the eighth inning with no outs and Palisch pitched out of the jam, just as he did Friday night in the seventh inning when Texas A&M held on to beat Arkansas 2-1.

Arkansas scored five runs in the eighth inning on Sunday and pulled within 11-10 on pinch-hitter Dylan Leach’s two-run double on a 2-2 pitch from Palisch, who had just entered the game.

The Razorbacks (31-9, 12-6 SEC) had the top of their order up, but Palisch struck out Braydon Webb, Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace to keep the Aggies ahead.

Webb and Slavens struck out looking on 2-2 and 1-2 pitches and Wallace — who was 3 for 5 with a home run — struck out swinging on an 0-2 pitch.

“Guys were believing,” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of the Razorbacks rallying from a 9-1 deficit after four innings. “We were right there. We got a big hit with two strikes by Leach.

“We struck out six times the whole game, but we struck out three times in the top of the eighth with runners at second and third and nobody out, with the top of our order. Which ended up being the difference.





“One of those first two guys needed to get that tying run in. They both got called out looking, which is kind of tough.

“Whether [the called third strike] was outside or whatever, both of them, it is what it is. You’ve got to make contact somehow.”

In the seventh inning of Friday night’s game with Texas A&M leading 2-1, Palisch stranded runners on second and third base and no outs. He struck out Zack Gregory and Peyton Stovall swinging, then after an intentional walk to Wallace, he got Slavens on a flyout.

After Palisch threw 56 pitches on Friday night, he threw 33 on Sunday.

“He wasn’t on the list to pitch [Sunday],” Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He came to me in the sixth or seventh inning and said, ‘Coach, if you need me for an inning, I can do it.’

“Then he goes in and does what he does in the eighth, and then runs off the mound and said, ‘I’ll finish this.’ ”

Palisch, a transfer from Stanford, combined to pitch 6 scoreless innings for the weekend in earning his second and third saves of the season. He held the Razorbacks to 3 hits and 1 walk with 10 strikeouts.

In the ninth inning Sunday, Palisch retired Michael Turner, Robert Moore and Chris Lanzilli in order.

“He did what they were hoping he could do, because they were pretty much down to their last guy it looked like, and he was either going to do it or not,” Van Horn said. “Give him credit. He pitched great.”

Arkansas evened the series on Saturday with a 3-1 victory.

On Sunday, the Aggies (25-14, 10-8) jumped on Arkansas starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins for five runs in the first inning.

Wiggins, a sophomore right-hander, faced seven batters and retired just one. He allowed 5 runs, 3 hits and 3 walks in 1/3 of an inning.

“He couldn’t throw the ball over the plate,” Van Horn said.

The first two Texas A&M batters — Kole Kaler and Dylan Rock — walked on 3-2 pitches. Jack Moss followed with a two-run double down the left field line.

After Troy Claunch walked, Wiggins struck out Brett Minnich looking. Austin Bost then hit a home run over the left field fence on a 3-1 pitch to make it 5-0.

After an infield single by Ryan Targac, Kole Rampage replaced Wiggins and struck out Trevor Werner and Logan Britt — both swinging — to end the inning.

Texas A&M right-hander Brad Rudis, a freshman making his first start, went 5 innings and scattered 7 hits without a walk and had 2 strikeouts. He threw 46 strikes on 66 pitches and didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning.

“It really came down to the starting pitching,” Van Horn said. “If you really take a step back, their freshman, he threw strikes. He got us out for four innings.

“Our pitcher didn’t throw strikes and he didn’t get people out, and we got behind the eight-ball.

“Then on the other hand, we came fighting back. We never quit.”

Jalen Battles’ two-run home run in the fifth inning pulled Arkansas within 9-3. Wallace homered leading off the eighth to make it 11-6 before RBI singles by Chris Lanzilli and Stovall, who was 3 for 4.

The Aggies got what proved to be the winning run on Rock’s home run in the seventh inning that put them ahead 11-5.

The Razorbacks, who came into the game leading the SEC in fielding percentage at .985, were charged with three errors — two by Wallace at third base and one by Moore at second base — that resulted in two unearned runs for the Aggies.

Van Horn said Stovall, the first baseman, also could have done a better job handling some throws.

“To me, it was the first baseman needed to catch a couple balls that hurt,” Van Horn said.

Ramage pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts.

“I thought he did a pretty good job,” Van Horn said.

Freshman Brady Typart was the last of six Arkansas pitchers and the only one who didn’t allow at least one run. He retired the Aggies in order in the eighth inning on eight pitches.

“Tygart had a great eighth inning,” Van Horn said. “It would have been nice if we would have at least tied that game up when we put him in.”

SHORT HOPS The Razorbacks have 60 home runs for the season after hitting 4 in their last 2 games against Texas A&M. Brady Slavens hit 2 home runs in the Razorbacks’ 3-1 victory over Saturday and Jalen Battles and Cayden Wallace each hit 1 home run. In the Aggies’ 11-10 victory on Sunday. Slavens leads the team 10 home runs, Braydon Webb is second with 9, Battles is third with 7 and Wallace fourth with 6 … Texas A&M evened the all-time series against Arkansas at 46-46 and leads 23-22 in College Station … Razorbacks pitcher Jaxon Wiggins’ 1/3 of an inning Sunday was his shortest start of the season. He previous short start had been 3 innings in a 10-8 victory over Illinois-Chicago … Arkansas is 4-5 in SEC road games going 2-1 at Missouri and 1-2 at Florida and 1-2 at Texas A&M.

