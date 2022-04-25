Hot Spring Events

Last week was a whirl of activities. I have been celebrating my birthday all month, and it is still continuing--such fun! In addition to my birthday fun, I went to a friend's wine event Monday night





and got to see her spectacular garden as a bonus.





Then on Friday I went to Hot Springs with Beth and Sandy. We toured Garvan Gardens, which I had not seen since I retired.





Did you know they don't open until 10 a.m. now? We did not, but scheduled a 10 a.m. meet, so we were lucky. There are spectacular new wide paved sidewalks through a good portion of the garden,





but we hit the gardens when all the tulips were gone, so there was very little color. Speaking of tulips, they were "selling" the bulbs for a donation of $15.





Not a great idea, since the tulips did not get any time to replenish themselves after bloom, so they wouldn't be worth a penny.

We had a nice walk through the garden and saw three small snakes--all good ones.





Beth was not the least afraid of them.

Then we went to downtown Hot Springs, walked the main drag, shopping and perusing as we strolled. We went to the Ohio Club for a drink--such history there.





If you haven't read the Vapors, you should.





Sandy left us to head home, and Beth and I had a wonderful meal at the German restaurant. We stayed in Hot Springs on the lake and had a relaxing evening. On Saturday, we both went to the Garland County Fairgrounds





where the Garland County Master Gardeners were holding a three-day gardening event and plant sale. The plant sale was just Saturday,





but the booths and educational programs were going on all three days. They had an excellent turnout and so many people were buying plants and learning about gardening. It was so fun catching up with so many old friends.





I spoke at noon and then headed home with the goodies I bought.







