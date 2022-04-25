Hot Springs potter James 'Kimbo' Dryden named 2022 Arkansas Living Treasure

The Arkansas Arts Council has named Hot Springs potter James “Kimbo” Dryden as the 2022 Arkansas Living Treasure.

“Kimbo Dryden is a compelling addition to our Living Treasure program,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, in a news release announcing the selection. “His lifelong passion, dedication and mastery of pottery has not only added to his family’s heritage, but to the heritage of Arkansas.”

The Living Treasure program each year recognizes an Arkansan “who excels in the creation of a traditional craft or folk art and who preserves and advances their craft through community outreach and teaching others,” according to the news release.

An independent panel of judges made the selection. Dryden will be honored at a May 20 ceremony.

“Kimbo Dryden is truly a one of a kind,” Arts Council Patrick Ralston added in the news release. “His skill, creativity and passion can be seen in every piece of pottery he throws.”

Dryden said the honor also belongs to his father, A.J. “Jimmy” Dryden, who started Dryden Pottery in Ellsworth, Kan., in 1946. He moved the operation to its current location in Hot Springs in 1956, and put his son to work there at age 10. “Should’ve been my dad,” Dryden said. “Without him, I would be digging ditches.”

Dryden’s process uses Arkansas novaculite in both the clay as well as the glazes, which are unique to his pottery.

Dryden retired in 2013; his son Zack now runs the business.

More information about the award is available by calling (501) 324-9348 or at the Arkansas Arts Council website, arkansasarts.org.