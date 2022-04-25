• Manny Melendez, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, was sentenced to one year of probation, with the special condition that he complete 40 hours of community service at a local church, for falsifying traffic reports by covering up his tracks after waiting weeks to turn them in.

• Jack Dorsey, technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO, will now be the "Block Head and Chairperson" of Block, a company that includes digital payments firm Square and music streaming service Tidal, according to a regulatory disclosure.

• Eric Greitens, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate, posted and then deleted a social media video featuring a ride along with Kansas City police because he didn't obtain official approval for filming, police spokeswoman Capt. Leslie Foreman said.

• Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear Education Aversion Response League, suggested that people who live in the same areas as bears leave bowls of Pine Sol under their homes, after the rescue service recovered five bears hibernating under a Lake Tahoe, Calif., residence.

• Elliott Tanner, a 13-year-old who has "an incredible passion for physics," will earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and is trying to figure out how to pay for his upcoming studies in the university's physics doctorate program.

• William Puzynski, an Orange County, Fla., sheriff's deputy, was captured on his body camera climbing to a second-floor balcony and saving a 1-year-old girl from a fire at an Orlando apartment building.