Jake Bequette, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arkansas

Age: 33

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Candidate for United States Senate

Education: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Public service experience: Army veteran who graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School and deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.

Website: jakebequette.com

Why should people vote for you?

Washington is failing America, and career politicians in both parties are to blame. Part of the problem are the radical socialists in the Democrat Party, but also part of the problem are the do-nothing career politicians in the Republican Party who refuse to stand up and fight back. That’s what’s led us to where we’re at right now, and it has to change. Unlike the invisible career politician who currently holds this seat, I’m a conservative warrior who will fearlessly stand up for the values that Arkansans and millions of Americans truly care about. I believe that America’s best days are ahead of her, but it’s going to take new leaders rising up in the conservative movement to fight for that future. That’s why I’m running.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The biggest issue facing America right now is the all-out assault on our conservative values and way of life. We have kids being indoctrinated to hate their country, generals more concerned with wokeness than defending the homeland, inflation skyrocketing due to trillions in spending on a socialist agenda, and biological males claiming they’re actually women. We’re losing our country, and we can only fix it by recognizing the problem and fighting back with everything we’ve got. Unlike my career politician opponent, I’m not going to just sit back, cash a check, and hope that I can just keep getting re-elected. I’m actually going to push back against the radical left and defend the conservative values that have made this the greatest country on earth.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The most important thing that I can do once elected is defend the very principles that the left is trying to destroy. That includes, among others, standing up for conservative values, defending our territorial sovereignty at the southern border, stopping the out-of-control spending that is driving inflation, and fighting for parental choice in education. The bottom line is that we have to have leaders in the Republican Party who are willing to fight for our future. Think about how off the rails our country has gone in the last 20 years - all while invisible career politicians like John Boozman continue to accept the status quo. That’s what failed political leadership looks like, and it has to change if we want to take our country back. What our country needs most right now are conservative warriors who will be fearless in their convictions, and that’s exactly what I’ll do as a U.S. Senator.

