James "Rus" Russell III, Democratic candidate for governor

Age: 49

City: Little Rock

Occupation: co-owner/operator of New Dawn Counseling

Education: Bachelor's degree in general studies

Public service experience: No traditional public service experience. Heavy involvement in community outreach

Website: Vote4Rus.com

Why should people vote for you?

Because I'm not so far removed from the days when $50 meant the difference between making it through the month or not. I'm not a member of the moneyed elite. I'm a regular Arkansan who wants to remain in touch with and improve life for everyone.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Disparity and inequality. Sounds like two issues, but they derive from the same core. Poverty, wage gap, education, healthcare, opportunities for enrichment... the most pressing issue is ensuring that ALL citizens have equal rights and protections under the law.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Establish protocols that ensure funds from the Infrastructure Bill and other federal sources are properly allocated. Plus ensure that those funds remain in Arkansas and go to everyday working-class people to help drive our economy for decades to come rather than allow those funds to sit unused.

