Jay Martin, Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor

Age: 52

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Attorney, Pastor

Education: University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law; Assemblies of God Theological Seminary

Public service experience: State Representative, North Little Rock and Sherwood; Majority Leader, 85th General Assembly

Website: https://www.jaymartinforarkansas.org/

Why should people vote for you?

I am the only candidate in this race who has ever held elected office. I have a track record of bringing Democrats and Republicans together to find common sense solutions to the problems we face. I will be the people’s governor, and I will not try to manipulate them by making them afraid, but will bring them together around our D.I.A.M.O.N.D. Plan, to move Arkansas into the competitive state it should be in the 21st Century — “second to none” future!

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

People no longer trust that the government is working for them. The people of Arkansas — we, the people, are the government. My administration will make state government accountable to the boss — the people. We will do this by instituting a recall process where citizens can recall state elected officials; we will create an anonymous hotline where state employees or citizens can report on those running departments of state government who are not responsive to the people or who are doing things that are in violation of the Constitution and Bill of Rights; we will audit state government for violations of the Constitution and Bill of Rights; we will make all laws passed by the Legislature to apply to elected officials the same as on citizens; and we will strengthen the Freedom of Information laws so that citizens and the press can continue to gain government records.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

We want to bring the new federal Space Force’s offices to the State of Arkansas, and would begin the process of bidding for those offices, in our plan to decentralize the offices of the Federal Government, as we work with our Federal delegation and the President. In this manner, we can attempt to correct the fact that Arkansas is last among southern states in public sector jobs — these positions can be filled immediately by Arkansans, both with the expanded military and also hopefully Department of Agriculture jobs. We will also try to build on the gains made by former Gov. Mike Beebe and Governor Hutchinson to attract excellent private sector jobs to the State. Having a plan to immediately impact the economy can fuel the D.I.A.M.O.N.D. Plan.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.