Judge Chris Carnahan, candidate for Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2

Age: 50

City: Conway

Occupation: Ninth State District Court Judge, Division One

Education: Juris Doctor, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law; University of Central Arkansas, MA History UALR BA Mathematics, BA History

Public service experience: Arkansas Policy Foundation and Murphy Commission Executive Director, Republican Party of Arkansas General Counsel for the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, 15th Judicial District Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, 20th Judicial District City Attorney for Holland, Oppello, and Menifee County Attorney for Scott, Conway, Van Buren and Searcy Counties Deputy City Prosecutor for Fairfield Bay and Van Buren Faulkner County Republican Election Commissioner Faulkner County Jail Improvement Committee

Website: http://www.carnahanforark.com

Why should people vote for you?

It is important that the people have a justice that has experience on the bench as a judge, both to understand what goes on in a courtroom and to avoid unnecessary litigation. My judicial philosophy is simple and time tested: laws passed by the people and the Legislature should be respected and interpreted with their original meaning in context. Innocent human life must be protected by judges and the guilty should be humanely punished. Finally, farmers, business, and citizens need a Supreme Court that allows them to make rational decisions about their economic interests and will protect private property rights.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

I believe the Court has strayed from its lane a number of times both in civil and criminal matters in the last several years both in constitutional and statutory interpretation. I believe we must have justices that do not legislate from the bench, acting as super-legislators. I am a Constitutionalist and a Textualist, my opinion on whether a law or case is “good” or “bad” is irrelevant to most legal issues presented to the court. I will stay in my own lane.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I will immediately begin performing the work as an Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Beyond that, I would like to see the expansion and availability of specialty courts to each judicial district in the state, like I currently preside over in my Faulkner and Van Buren County Sobriety Courts.

