LR woman charged in dad’s death

A 46-year-old Little Rock woman has been charged with killing her father and critically injuring her mother less than two months after her father painted a disturbing picture of his daughter's mental health when petitioning a court to commit her.

Corey Alexander was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery on Saturday. She remained in the Pulaski County jail with no bail Sunday.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting at Alexander's parents' house, 5209 F St., at 10:01 a.m. Saturday, a police report states.

Upon arrival, officers found Ray Alexander, 83, and his wife, Charlotte Alexander, 77, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ray Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says. Charlotte Alexander was transported to UAMS with life-threatening injuries.

Their daughter was developed as a suspect during the detective's investigation, the report says. She was located nearby at North Oak Street and H Street and taken into custody.

She declined to give police a statement, according to the report.

Ray Alexander petitioned Pulaski County Circuit Court on March 4 and requested that Corey Alexander be committed to an addiction treatment facility because of homicidal and suicidal behavior.

A judge dismissed the petition March 9, stating Corey Alexander had voluntarily decided to commit herself to UAMS the previous day. The court record does not show for how long she was committed or what type of treatment she received.

Ray Alexander claimed his daughter was addicted to methamphetamine and believed that he and her mother were "imposters" acting like her parents, the petition states. It says Corey Alexander believed her parents were already dead.

"Yesterday, while I was replacing a window in her apartment, she was crazy beyond her wildest dreams," the petition states. "She was talking about planning our funeral. She claims that she has ordered weapons and was talking all out of her head."

The father went on to state in the petition that the couple were scared because his daughter said she wanted to kill them since they were "imposters."

The petition states that Corey Alexander made threats about killing other people as well.

"She is threatening and is saying that she wants to kill people that she believed have killed us," the petition states.

Information for this report was provided by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.