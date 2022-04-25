Police: Man, 21, dies after sports car hits pole in Faulkner County

A man was killed after his vehicle struck a utility pole early Saturday in Faulkner County, police said.

John Daniel Robert Simkins Jr., 21, of Damascus, was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger north on U.S. 65 when the crash happened at about 3 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Conway police.

While negotiating a curve just after a crest along the highway, the vehicle left the road on the south side and struck a utility pole, the report states.

The vehicle then hit concrete drainage and several trees before coming to a rest in a creek, police said.

Simkins was brought to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, where he later died, according to the report.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 154 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.