MASTER CLASS: Protect each link in body’s lower kinetic chain, even your toes





The lower kinetic chain includes the toes, feet, ankles, lower legs, knees, upper legs, hips, pelvis and spine. Dysfunction in any of these parts can be particularly debilitating, because unassisted mobility requires all of them to work together, as a unit.

Almost everyone has experienced pain in one or more areas of the lower kinetic chain. When the knee or ankle hurts, there is almost always a compensation: Either we pick up a device (crutch, walker, wheelchair, etc.) or another body part compensates within the individual's biomechanics (i.e., limping).

Although acute injuries are sometimes unavoidable, and I'd argue they're part of living an active life, chronic kinetic chain conditions are often preventable.

Chronic lower back pain, shin splints, patellar tendinitis and other chronic conditions are not always a result of poor preventive maintenance, but there are steps one can take to reduce the risk of developing kinetic chain disruptions.

Muscle group balance, development and flexibility are key elements, much easier to write about than to achieve. As someone who has spent his entire adult life relatively active, I have struggled with all three within my lower kinetic chain. My lower back is finicky, my hamstrings are tight, and my gluteal muscles are weak. The question is, if I know all of this -- then why don't I change it?

If I knew the answer to that, I'd be presenting that information after receiving a population health award from the National Institutes on Health. But prevention is the best medicine. And while I still have a hill to climb with regard to my own lower kinetic chain function, achieving muscle balance and flexibility is relatively straightforward.

Perform cardiovascular activity, engage in some strength training (in a balanced way), and stretch. Make those three elements part of your lifestyle, you stand a far greater chance of not developing lower kinetic chain disruptions.

And this week's exercise can help. The Seated Knee Lift helps to stretch the shins, ankles and forefoot and it helps promote bilateral muscular balance in the legs. Best of all, it requires zero equipment and only takes a couple of minutes to perform correctly.

1. While barefooted, position yourself on your hands and knees on the floor.

2. Plantarflex your feet (press toes down) to that the top of your foot is on the floor.

3. Lean your hips back slowly until they are over your feet.

4. While keeping your hands on the floor, lift the right knee up a few inches, then slowly lower it. Do the same with the left knee.

5. Continue this pattern until you have performed 12 repetitions, and do two sets.

I love this type of exercise because (almost) everyone can do it. The movement is not necessarily challenging from an effort standpoint, as it's more centered on flexibility and one's active mobility.

For those who have trouble getting into position, try leaning the hips a little farther forward. This will reduce the amount of pressure on the lower leg and allow for progressive engagement in subsequent sessions. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

