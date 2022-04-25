• Sean "Diddy" Combs will host this year's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next month -- 25 years after he took home his first Billboard honor. "This will be unlike any awards show -- I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," the Harlem-born rapper, 52, said in a statement Friday. He'll also serve as executive producer of the show. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises," he continued. In 1997, Diddy's multi-platinum album, "No Way Out" was honored when the Bad Boy Records founder took home the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song for "I'll Be Missing You," as well as the honor for Top Rap Artist. This year's awards show, which will see Mary J. Blige receive the Icon Award, will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. May 15 on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock. Awards are based on chart success, streaming, airplay and social media interactions from April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

• Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for a gun charge in Florida. Lontrell Williams Jr., 22, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The Tennessee native had been facing up to 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three charges. According to court records, the charges related to three separate events. Williams was inside a car in Memphis in July 2020 when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station, officials said. Three months later, Williams was part of an armed group that shot and wounded two people and stole marijuana, codeine and high-end sneakers at a hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla., authorities said. In May 2021, Williams shot and wounded a security guard after a performance at a Miami strip club, prosecutors said. Pooh Shiesty first gained attention after collaborations with Gucci Mane and other rappers. He released his debut commercial mixtape, "Shiesty Season," last February. It peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200.