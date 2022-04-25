Natalie James, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Arkansas

Age: 37

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Realtor

Education: Attended University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Public service experience: Appointed Land Bank Commissioner in 2020 until 2024

Website: https://www.jamesforarkansas.com/

Why should people vote for you?

I'm the only candidate in our primary endorsed and mentee seasoned by current elected officials nationwide. As your next U.S. senator, I too share the life experiences of the working class and fully understand what is needed to address these issues with grit and resilience needed to open and expand opportunities for Arkansas. I am ready to add key values of being a servant leader.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

A living wage the will help them thrive and not simply survive. Health care worries mixed with a 21st-century education and broadband access for our future. I would support legislation to increase our living wages to start federally at $15-an-hour along with those already at the minimum receiving raises to compensate for the current value.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Vote to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, Freedom to Vote Act, Women's Health Protection Act along with pushing to codify Roe vs Wade.

UPDATE: This bio has been updated to reflect the candidate's response.