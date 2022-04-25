NATURALS 4, ROUGHRIDERS 3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals earned a series win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday afternoon at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Northwest Arkansas, which took four out of six in the series, got five scoreless innings of relief from relievers Yefri Del Rosario (1-0) and Jonah Dipoto.

Michael Massey (2 for 5) homered for the third consecutive game and Nate Eaton had a RBI single for the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas trailed 2-0 entering the fourth inning when Massey hit a solo shot to pull the Naturals within 2-1. Tucker Bradley came home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2 and John Rave scored on a fielding error to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Eaton's run-scoring single scored Robbie Glendinning to extend the lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

Frisco scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Kellen Strahm's sacrifice fly, but Andres Sotillet got Jordan Procyshen to ground out to end the game for his second save of the season.