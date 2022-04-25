No. 7 UA sweeps Florida

Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson said the No. 7 Razorbacks still had a little bit to prove coming into their series against No. 8 Florida this weekend.

Gibson said some thought that Arkansas claiming a share of the SEC regular-season title last year with the Gators might have been a bit of a fluke to some. Florida and Arkansas tied with identical 19-5 conference records, but never played each other a year ago.

“I think that’s gonna be Arkansas softball until we win games consecutively,” Gibson said on Zoom earlier in the week. “I think there’s a little bit more for us returners than just softball this weekend.”

The Razorbacks likely silenced any doubters though as they finished off a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over Florida on Sunday afternoon in Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

“Overall, I just feel like this team, if anything, they’re just kinda like, they’re tired of ‘Can they do this? or Can they do that?,’ ” Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. “To go in and take care of business is huge.”

Gibson’s solo home run, her 15th of the season in the top of the second, gave Arkansas all the runs it would need. She lined a 1-0 pitch from Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower (12-5) down the right-field line and out for a 1-0 Razorbacks’ lead.

The Razorbacks (35-8, 14-4 SEC) added a second run in the top of the sixth thanks to a Florida miscue. KB Sides led off with a single and moved to second on Hannah McEwen’s sacrifice bunt. Sides would later score on a two-out throwing error by the Gators.

That would be more than enough for Arkansas junior Chenise Delce (13-2), who picked up her second win of the weekend to go with a save. She allowed no runs on 2 hits over 7 innings, struck out 8 and did not walk a batter.

Delce finished the weekend, allowing a run on 7 hits over 15 innings. She struck out 19 and walked two.

Deifel said each of the three games looked a little different, but the group did what it need to do to win.

“Our team was just so business-like,” Deifel said. “Each win looked a little different, but our team was just so business-like. It’s really hard to win in this conference let alone sweep or sweep on the road and then sweep on the road at a place like Florida. It takes it to another level.

“It feels good to sweep at any point, but it’s really nice to do it on the road.”

Second-place Alabama (39-8, 14-7) defeated Texas A&M 4-2 on Sunday after the Crimson Tide lost the first two games of the weekend in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas (35-9, 14-4 SEC) snapped a 30-game losing streak to the Gators on Friday and claimed the first series win in 22 years over Florida on Saturday. But Delce was too much for the Gators. She allowed a run on four hits over six innings, while striking out eight and walking two in the run-rule win on Friday.

It’s just the second time Florida (35-12, 11-10) has lost three in a row this season. The Gators lost to Florida State 4-2, then dropped back-to-back games to Alabama before coming back to out-slug the Crimson Tide 12-7 in the third game of the SEC series.

Arkansas steps out of SEC play to host the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday night at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Razorbacks held off the Bears 6-4 on April 5 in Conway.



