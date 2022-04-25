No TV or online viewing for Arkansas-UCA game; how to listen, pitching matchup, forecast, team comparisons

There will be no telecast or streaming in any form of the Arkansas-Central Arkansas baseball game on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

It’s the only Arkansas game this season that won’t be televised or available on the Internet or through live streaming.

The game was not selected to be televised by any of the SEC’s network partners, but because it falls within the SEC Network rights, it isn’t eligible to be broadcast by a third party.

Arkansas spent $7 million before the SEC Network’s launch in August 2014 to provide television capabilities at all of its sports venues to a studio and control room built in Walton Arena, according to an athletics department budget report. But Arkansas does not have the capability to independently produce a television broadcast from North Little Rock, according to officials.

Previously, industry sources estimated an independent broadcast for an Arkansas baseball game in North Little Rock would cost more than $40,000.

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Tuesday, 6 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park (7,200) in North Little Rock

RECORDS Arkansas 31-9; Central Arkansas 18-20

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Central Arkansas won 1

LAST 10 Arkansas 8-2; Central Arkansas 7-3

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 781-411 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,101-570 in 28th season overall in Division I; Central Arkansas: Nick Harlan — 18-20 in first season at Central Arkansas and overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 5-4-2

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Central Arkansas 21-9 on April 5 in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 1.17 ERA in 7 2/3 innings) vs. Central Arkansas RHP Oliver Laufman (0-0, 10.24 ERA in 9 2/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 43 in North Little Rock.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.33; Central Arkansas 5.75

Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.55; Central Arkansas 5.53

Batting Average: Arkansas .283; Central Arkansas .261

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .219; Central Arkansas .272

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .491; Central Arkansas .388

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .391; Central Arkansas .373

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .983; Central Arkansas .971

NOTABLE This is the second game this season between Arkansas and UCA. The Razorbacks won 21-9 on April 5 in Fayetteville. Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach hit for the cycle and hit a home run from both sides of the plate during the game....The Razorbacks are playing a game at Dickey-Stephens Park for the first time since 2019 due to covid-19. Arkansas has a 9-1 record at the park, where it played annually from 2010-19....The Razorbacks are 6-0 against teams from the state this season....Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire grew up in Bryant, about a 20-mile drive from the stadium.